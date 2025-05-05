Ravens Release K Justin Tucker

Coming off the worst season of his career and mired in sexual harassment and assault allegations, the Baltimore Ravens have released long-time kicker Justin Tucker after 13 years with the team.

The team released the news themselves Monday afternoon, with general manager Eric DeCosta sharing this message with the move, calling it a “tough decision.”

“His reliability, focus, drive, resilience, and extraordinary talent made him one of the league’s best kickers for over a decade,” DeCosta said in part, noting the organization was “grateful” for Tucker’s contributions.

Statement from Executive Vice President and General Manager Eric DeCosta pic.twitter.com/TNQrqw3me2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 5, 2025

They’re curious comments that don’t match one clear reason why Tucker is being released. Though his on-field play was poor in 2024 and the Ravens just drafted Arizona’s Tyler Loop, Tucker has been subject to an ongoing NFL investigation for months. It stems from widespread allegations from massage therapists accusing Tucker of lewd sexual contact.

An NFL spokesman tells @NFLonCBS that the league's investigation into Justin Tucker "remains under review." — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) May 5, 2025

In a story first broken by The Baltimore Banner in January, Tucker has been accused by more than two dozen therapists who worked on him roughly a decade ago.

“Ravens kicker Justin Tucker engaged in inappropriate behavior at four high-end spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore region, according to six massage therapists, including exposing his genitals, brushing two of them with his exposed penis, and leaving what they believed to be ejaculate on the massage table after three of his treatments,” The Banner wrote in their initial story in late January.

Tucker, now 35, has denied all allegations. The NFL revealed they are investigating but haven’t released any additional details. In February, DeCosta called the allegations “serious and troubling.”

Baltimore took additional criticism after drafting Marshall EDGE Mike Green, considered a Top-20 talent, 59th overall in this year’s draft. Green has twice been accused of sexual assault, leading him to transfer from Virginia to Marshall. The Ravens felt confident in his background to select him.

On the field, Tucker had a poor 2024 season. He finished the year converting just 22-of-30 attempts, a 73.3 percent that serves as the worst of his career. Regarded as one of the best 50-plus-yard kickers in football, Tucker went just 6-of-11 last year and is 7-of-17 over the past two seasons. While the allegations against him weren’t public during the year, it’s possible he became aware of them during the season, which might have impacted his performance.

Tucker missed two field goals in the Ravens’ Week 11 loss to the Steelers. In his lifetime against Pittsburgh, Tucker made 60-of-64 kicks, meaning those misses accounted for half of his career failures in 26 games against the Steelers.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro the Steelers once tried to sign as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Tucker has led the NFL in field goals three times. He’s connected on 64 kicks from 50-plus yards out for his career, including going 10-of-10 in 2016.

Now, he’ll look to salvage his career elsewhere. But no team is likely willing to consider him until the league finishes its investigation and hands down a punishment, if any.