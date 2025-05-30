Rapoport: TE Jonnu Smith Prefers To Stay With Dolphins, Also Wants ‘A Lot’ Of Money

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins have reportedly had trade discussions over TE Jonnu Smith, it might be more smoke than fire. Following local reporting, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes the story is more of a leverage play than true a deal on the verge of completion.

“Jonnu Smith is actually a part of what the Dolphins wanna do,” Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show Friday afternoon. “Feels to me like he wants more money and would like to stay. I know he wants a lot. We’ll see what they end up doing.”

"Jonnu Smith is a big part of the Dolphins.. I know he wants more money and he would like to stay in Miami" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/rmpAimYopD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 30, 2025

Adam Schefter’s initial report that indicated the Steelers and Dolphins had discussions over Smith also included his desire to remain in Miami. But turning 30 later this year and coming off a career season, Smith is also searching for one last big payday. In a tight end market that’s seen plenty of names get paid over the past 12 months, including Pittsburgh’s Pat Freiermuth, it’s a smart time to cash in.

How much money Jonnu Smith is seeking is hard to say. Perhaps he would target an average yearly value similar to what Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki received earlier this offseason, $8.5 million per year. Both players are around the same age with similar 2024 production, making it a comparable contract point.

In his first year with Miami a year ago, Smith led the team with 88 receptions while also registering 884 yards and eight touchdowns. A trade to Pittsburgh would likely muzzle some of that production but would reunite him with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who coached him in Tennessee from 2017-2020 and in 2023 with the Atlanta Falcons.

Trades this time of year are uncommon, especially for tight ends. But Rapoport says teams are inquiring.

“I think Jonnu Smith wants to make money,” he told the show. “It feels to me there’s been some teams that have kind of nosed around some veteran tight ends. Jonnu Smith is one. Kyle Pitts is another.”

Even if the trade talks are a leverage ploy, if the Dolphins aren’t willing to extend Smith, a trade remains possible. That likely wouldn’t come until later in the summer and close to the start of the regular season. But given Smith’s familiarity in Arthur Smith’s offense, it wouldn’t take him long to get up to speed, either. The question would reside over Pittsburgh’s willingness to pay a soon-to-be 30-year-old tight end good money, running the risk of paying him for past production instead of future results.