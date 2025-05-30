Rapoport: Steelers Have Handled Aaron Rodgers’ Pursuit ‘The Right Way’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have continued to be patient while waiting for a decision from free agent QB Aaron Rodgers, and while some in the national media have blasted them for waiting, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes Pittsburgh is handling things well. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Rapoport said the Steelers have done all the right things when it comes to pursuing Rodgers.

“I think the Steelers are more kind of, ‘We want him, and we hope we get him, but we just don’t know.’ I do think they’ve handled this the right way. They have been so patient, making sure that everything that happens is everything he wants and plans,” he said. “When I’ve had conversations with Steelers people about this, I’ve never felt like this is some kind of power play where they’re trying to get this done, want to force it. They’re like, ‘When he decides, we’d like to know. When he decides he decides, and that’s ok.'”

The Steelers reportedly still have Falcons QB Kirk Cousins on their “radar” and also are familiar with Mason Rudolph, so the team might not feel like it’s the end-all be-all to sign Rodgers. While he would undoubtedly elevate the Steelers’ quarterback room, he would likely only sign a one-year contract and it’s not going to impact Pittsburgh’s future too much if Rodgers doesn’t sign.

That would help explain their patience and not looking to force things. Additionally, Rodgers said he’s been dealing with some personal issues off the field, and the Steelers are giving him the time he needs to deal with those. If the team pushed too hard to get a decision from him, it could make him less likely to sign with Pittsburgh.

On the flip side, the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016, and Rodgers is their best available option to make it happen. While the Steelers have operated with an eye toward the future this offseason, they also traded for DK Metcalf and have an aging defensive core and have always been a win-now team. Rodgers opting not to sign would hurt their plans to be a contender in 2025, and some of the confusion over why the Steelers haven’t made more of an effort to get him in the building is understandable.

But it’s also the first time Aaron Rodgers has ever been a free agent, and he’s content to take his time. The Steelers may seem like his only realistic option right now, but all it would take is one quarterback injury to potentially make another team interested in him. By letting things play out and giving Rodgers the space and time he needs, the Steelers could be making themselves a more attractive destination for him.