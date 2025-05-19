Ranking The Steelers Top Five 2025 Additions

It’s been a busy Pittsburgh Steelers offseason of additions and subtractions. More than 8,100 snaps to be replaced with several free agents signed, one big trade, and seven draft picks made. Even with Aaron Rodgers’ situation still outstanding (and hopefully concluding soon), the team has added several new faces expected to make immediate and impact roles.

Below is a ranking of the five additions Pittsburgh made this year to impact the team in the 2025 season.

1. WR DK Metcalf

Without question, Metcalf is the number one name on the list. One of the NFL’s freakiest athletes, he’s everything the Pittsburgh Steelers want in a No. 1 receiver. Big, strong, dynamic, physical, and a fierce blocker. A true needle mover and game changer, it’s fair to question what Pittsburgh can offer opposite him to away heat and attention. But in a vacuum, it was a massively positive move.

Costly as he was, a 2025 second-round pick and $150 million contract, Metcalf is a splash move who will help in the short and long term.

2. DL Derrick Harmon

The Steelers’ first-round pick in 2025, Harmon profiles like a classic Pittsburgh defensive end. Big and long, his upside is that of an elite run defender and a very good pass rusher. Comparisons to Cam Heyward are valid, even if Harmon has to clean up parts of his game and arguably isn’t the finished product Heyward was coming out of Ohio State. Still, Harmon is only 21 and enjoyed a breakout 2024 season. The ceiling is high, and he’ll have an immediate impact on a defensive line in need of a marquee addition.

If and when Aaron Rodgers signs, he would take this slot with Harmon and the rest bumped down a rung.

3. CB Darius Slay

Slay isn’t in Pittsburgh for a long time, but he’ll hopefully have a strong single season with the Steelers. Most cornerbacks are long gone by the time they’re 34 but Slay has proven he can still play at a starter-quality level. His athletic skills may have waned but his veteran savvy and natural ball skills are still impressive, making impact plays during the Eagles’ 2024 Super Bowl run.

Slay will step in as the team’s No. 2 corner and should outperform what Donte Jackson, Levi Wallace, and Patrick Peterson offered in recent years. He’ll also serve as a mentor to Joey Porter Jr., something invaluable for a guy like Porter entering a key third season.

4. RB Kaleb Johnson

Stepping into Najee Harris’ shoes, Johnson will see immediate work. He’ll likely play on early downs that asks less from him as a receiver and blocker. But if he can produce big plays in the running game, the Steelers will be happy with their ROI. Snagging Johnson in the third round is excellent value and he has a chance to be one of the NFL’s most productive rookie backs, especially knowing his strong system fit under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Rushing for 1,000 yards is a stretch but a 700-yard campaign is attainable.

5. QB Mason Rudolph

There remains a good chance Rudolph doesn’t start and hardly sees the field this season, meaning his 2025 impact could be minimal. But even if Aaron Rodgers comes in to take the No. 1 job, adding Rudolph remains a smart and shrewd addition. Every team needs a competent No. 2 quarterback who can come off the bench in a pinch, be it mid-game or spot starting due to a short-term injury. In a year that saw the entire quarterback room turned out, it’s nice to bring in an organizationally familiar face like his, even if he’s new to Arthur Smith.

Rudolph will run an NFL offense exactly the way a coach wants it and he’s been comfortable being called on in a moment’s notice. Coaches sleep better at night when a guy like Rudolph is the backup.