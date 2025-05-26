The AFC North is absolutely loaded with playmakers on the offensive side of the football. From quarterback, to running back and receiver, the division is difficult to deal with top to bottom.

Tight end is no different.

The Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns each have a top 10-12 NFL TE, while the Cincinnati Bengals have a guy who fits their scheme perfectly with the weapons around him. Depth is improved across the board in the division, too.

The AFC North is rather deep at tight end, making it one of the stronger position groups in the division.

So, how does it shake out? Let’s find out in this year’s edition of the Ranking The Rooms: AFC North TEs series.

1. BALTIMORE RAVENS

This should be no surprise whatsoever. Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely are quite the combination for the Ravens and favorite targets of star QB Lamar Jackson.

Andrews had an up-and-down 2024 season, shaking off a slow start to look like the Andrews of old in the middle of the season and down the stretch. He finished with 55 receptions for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns and was truly dominant for stretches. Unfortunately, his season came to a tough close as he had a drop on a 2-point try against the Buffalo Bills, resulting in a loss in the divisional round.

That was a tough pill to swallow, but it shouldn’t overshadow the strong season Andrews had.

Likely has emerged as a No. 2 TE in the NFL, one who could be a No. 1 elsewhere. Likely hauled in 42 passes for 477 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 and has steadily improved each season. He had four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown in the playoff loss to the Bills, showing he could be a dangerous TE moving forward.

Charlie Kolar holds down the No. 3 TE role for the Ravens and is quite good in that role as a blocker and a sneaky receiving option. Kolar hauled in just nine passes last season, but went for 131 yards and a touchdown, including a 55-yarder.

Zaire Mitchell-Paden and Sam Pitz will battle for a practice squad spot.

2. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

After signing a big extension before the 2024 season, Pat Freiermuth put together a good statistical season in the first year under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Freiermuth hauled in 65 passes for 653 yards and seven touchdowns, marking the most receptions he’s had in a season and tying his career-best in touchdowns, which he set in his rookie season.

But there was much to be desired with Freiermuth. He seemingly took a step back as a blocker and wasn’t all that strong after the catch, failing to convert in short-yardage situations in big spots late in the season. The numbers look good overall, though, and in Year 2 of Smith’s offense, Freiermuth should have another big year, regardless of who is under center.

Darnell Washington had a coming-out party in Year 2, hauling in 19 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown, scoring his first career TD in Denver. He put together some highlight-reel plays throughout the season, including a stiff-arm and hurdle against the Colts. He was also a good blocker once again, helping the Steelers run the ball at a decent clip while also serving as an extra pass blocker at times, too.

Behind Freiermuth and Washington, free agent signee Donald Parham Jr. joins the Steelers looking to make an impact in the passing game. He had a career-best 27 receptions and four touchdowns in 2023 but spent the entire 2024 season on the Broncos’ practice squad. He’s more of a move TE who runs good routes and makes plays down the field but doesn’t bring much as a blocker.

Connor Heyward returns for Year 3 with Pittsburgh. He is more of a special teams ace at this point than a tight end or fullback, having hauled in just six passes for 40 yards and a touchdown last season, finding the end zone against the Dallas Cowboys.

Undrafted free agent JJ Galbreath will compete for a roster spot this offseason. He’s a great athlete for the position and can hold his own at times as a blocker. But he has an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster.

3. CLEVELAND BROWNS

David Njoku’s numbers declined slightly in 2024, and he missed out on a Pro Bowl as the Browns struggled at quarterback throughout the season. But the big, fast, physical tight end remained a real problem for defenses when given the opportunity.

Njoku hauled in 64 passes for 505 yards and five touchdowns last season, serving as a safety outlet for quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. His yards per catch plummeted, but his catches per game saw a slight uptick.

With the Browns reshaping their QB room once again, Njoku could be poised for another big year, especially with the Browns having some issues at wide receiver and breaking in a pair of rookie running backs as well.

Behind Njoku, the Browns invested in rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green, one of the better tight ends in the 2025 draft. He projects as a good move TE at the next level, one who can line up all over the place and win with his route running and after the catch. He led the country in receiving for tight ends last year in college, and steps into a good situation with a clear path to playing time in Cleveland.

Blake Whiteheart had moments last season for the Browns, finishing with six receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown. He had a great catch in the snow-game win over the Steelers in Week 12 and scored a touchdown in Week 4 against the Raiders. He can be a solid No. 3 TE due to his blocking and his soft hands in the passing game.

Veteran Tre’ McKitty and Brenden Bates will battle for the TE4 role or a spot on the practice squad.

4. CINCINNATI BENGALS

Mike Gesicki had a strong season for the Bengals last year, hauling in 65 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns, taking advantage of the middle of the field with defenses so focused on Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase on the outside. He averaged 10.2 yards per catch and was consistent throughout the year.

That earned him a three-year extension with the Bengals this offseason.

He’s just a complete zero as a blocker, though, offering next to nothing in that aspect of the game.

Fortunately for the Bengals, they have some blocking options like Drew Sample, who is as good as it gets as a blocker, along with Cam Grandy, whom the Bengals are continuing to develop as an in-line blocker.

There’s some intrigue here behind Gesicki and Sample for the Bengals as Erick All Jr. is set to return from a torn ACL. When he’s healthy, he’s a very intriguing dual-threat TE who can stretch the field in the passing game and can also block in-line. Undrafted free agent Kole Taylor is a name to watch. He spent time at LSU and West Virginia and can be a problem in the passing game while also holding his own as a blocker.

Tanner Hudson had a nice season for the Bengals last year and might ultimately be the true TE2 for Cincinnati after catching 19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. That came after he had 39 receptions for 352 yards and a score in 2023.

Tanner McLachlan is another name to watch, a guy who was a fan favorite coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft. But he played just two games last season for the Bengals and appears ticketed for the practice squad once again.

2024 AFC North TE rankings:

No. 1 – Baltimore Ravens

No. 2 – Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 3 – Cincinnati Bengals

No. 4 – Cleveland Browns