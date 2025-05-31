Ranking The Rooms: AFC North iOL

The first session of Organized Team Activities is done for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the offseason schedule rolls along across the NFL landscape.

Before we know it, training camp will be here. Time sure does fly.

In the meantime, the Ranking The Rooms: AFC North series here at Steelers Depot continues to churn, too.

Today, I’ll be taking a look at the interior of the offensive line in the division. There are some big names at the position and some emerging young talent, but that might not change the pecking order much in the division.

Let’s take a look.

1. CLEVELAND BROWNS

The Browns reign supreme again when it comes to the AFC North rankings along the interior offensive line. Having a guard combination of Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller is a great starting point. They form one of the better guard combinations in the NFL.

Though they struggled last season with injuries, when they’re healthy they are consistently a formidable pairing. Bitonio played a career-high 1,178 snaps for the Browns last season, grading out at a 63.9 overall from Pro Football Focus, while Teller battled the injury bug, missing a chunk of the season early on and then never looking like himself after returning. He graded out at a 62.6 overall from PFF.

They are a pair of All-Pro and Pro Bowl guards and should bounce back in a big way in 2025.

At center, Ethan Pocic was a surprise for the Browns last season. He played relatively well between the two catalysts, earning a grade of 63.6 from PFF. He fits in the Browns’ run-game scheme as a more athletic center, though he has some troubles in pass protection with his size and physicality.

Depth is quite good for the Browns here, too.

Young center Luke Wypler is a good backup for Pocic and could even take over at some point for the veteran Javion Cohen. The Browns also did well to sign Teven Jenkins to a one-year deal in free agency, giving them plenty of experience at tackle and guard.

Zak Zinter is also a big, strong guard who flashed at times in place of Teller and shores up depth in a major way.

2. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Losing James Daniels to a torn Achilles last season early, then losing him in free agency to the Miami Dolphins hurts the interior offensive line here a bit in the rankings, making it more of a debate between the Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. I gave the Steelers the edge here due to the presence of Isaac Seumalo at guard.

It’s a bit of a wash between two great centers in Tyler Linderbaum and Zach Frazier, so Seumalo gives the Steelers the leg up over the Ravens. He’s an experienced veteran who played some good football after his return from injury last season.

The veteran guard missed the first four games of the season with a pectoral injury suffered in training camp, but after returning in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys he was his usual self, providing a steady presence for the Steelers. He allowed just 26 total pressures and two sacks on the year, playing in 826 snaps. Those 26 pressures he allowed last season matched the number he gave up in his first season with Pittsburgh.

He’s not a flashy player, but he’s tough as nails and dependable, and is a key leader for a young offensive line.

Frazier has an extremely bright future and is already among the better centers in all of football. He garnered some Offensive Rookie of the Year buzz in the process and was a major bright spot for the Steelers.

Frazier was the Steelers’ best rookie in 2024, earning the team’ Joe Green Award. Frazier also allowed the lowest pressure rate among all qualifying rookies while playing 1,021 snaps and had a grade of 77.9 overall.

That includes an 80.5 in the run game and a 68.6 as a pass blocker, strong grades for a rookie center that had to take on communication responsibilities, too.

PFF charged Frazier with just 12 total pressures on 585 pass-blocking reps, giving up one sack.

Mason McCormick projects as the starting right guard for the Steelers after taking over for the injured Daniels last season. He had his ups and downs, which is to be expected with rookies, but he played hard and provided a real edge to the Steelers’ offensive line.

Depth is a bit of a concern here as Spencer Anderson projects as the top backup guard for the Steelers. He can play all over the offensive line, but he would fit better as a swing linemen and a No. 7-8 at the position, rather than looking like the top backup in general.

Veterans Max Scharping and Nick Broeker provide experience and depth, but neither are locks to make the roster. Scharping probably has the best case, having spent time with Pittsburgh last season and having 81 career games and 33 starts under his belt.

Steven Jones and Doug Nester are likely battling it out for a practice squad role.

3. BALTIMORE RAVENS

There’s a lot to like with Linderbaum. He’s one of the best centers in football and is in line for a huge extension soon from the Ravens. He played 1,094 snaps last season for Baltimore and graded out at a 78.1 overall from PFF, while earning a second straight trip to the Pro Bowl.

He did his best work while dealing with some changes around him. Daniel Faalele kicked inside from tackle to right guard and played a career-high 1,107 snaps, allowing just one sack on the season. He started off the season slow but got progressively better down the stretch and was a force in the run game.

At left guard, Andrew Vorhees opened the season as the starter but then moved back to a reserve role once Patrick Mekari returned to the lineup. Vorhees was good to open the season and showed a lot of promise. With Mekari off to Jacksonville in free agency, the job appears to be Vorhees’.

He’ll have to hold off Ben Cleveland, who is a mountain of a man and was re-signed to a one-year deal in free agency, giving Baltimore some decent depth on the interior.

Depth is concerning, though. Nick Samac is the backup center and didn’t play in a single game last season. Darrian Dalcourt, Jared Penning, Ozzie Hutchinson, Reid Holskey and Garrett Dellinger are all battling it out for backup roles, with Dellinger having the inside track as a seventh-round pick out of LSU with experience at tackle in college.

If injuries strike the Ravens up front on the interior this season, they could be in real trouble.

4. CINCINNATI BENGALS

Already the worst team in the division on the interior of the offensive line, the Bengals remain last once again, while getting worse this offseason.

The Bengals surprisingly cut Alex Cappa this offseason, getting rid of their starting right guard. Ted Karras remains as a steady starting center, but he’s not a true needle-mover. Neither is Cordell Volson at left guard. Cody Ford filled in at times last season as a starter at guard for the Bengals and had some limited success.

Cincinnati did swing big in the 2025 NFL Draft, landing Georgia’s Dylan Fairchild in the third round. They also added veteran Lucas Patrick in free agency. Tashawn Manning and Jaxson Kirkland return as depth options at guard for Cincinnati.

At center, Matt Lee and rookie Seth McLaughlin out of Ohio State are battling it out for the backup role behind Karras.

As you can see, on paper it’s not all that good on the interior for the Bengals. They might have a good offensive tackle group, but the interior has been sacrificed a bit, and that’s dangerous in front of Joe Burrow.

2024 AFC North iOL rankings:

No. 1 – Cleveland Browns

No. 2 – Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 3 – Baltimore Ravens

No. 4 – Cincinnati Bengals