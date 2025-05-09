Radio Host Not Confident Steelers Will Make Playoffs, Thinks Things Could Get ‘Ugly’ For Them

Going into the 2024 season, many analysts expected the Pittsburgh Steelers to be bad. Considering how many question marks they had, that made sense. However, they managed to prove many doubters wrong, going 10-7 and making the playoffs. Unfortunately, the end of their season was so bad that it didn’t really matter. Now, looking towards the 2025 season, things once again look bleak in Pittsburgh, especially after trading George Pickens. Analyst Zach Gelb believes this season might not be a pretty one for the Steelers.

“I have a feeling, with [Aaron] Rodgers being one foot in, one foot out, that this is going to get ugly with the Steelers,” Gelb said recently on his show. “I know, the Steelers, every year it feels like we’re saying, ‘This is finally the year Mike Tomlin’s gonna be below .500. This is finally the year that the carpet’s gonna get pulled out from underneath Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.’

“I’m not saying they’re gonna be bad, but just making the playoffs, I’m actually gonna put my eggs more in the basket of the unknown of the Cowboys.”

Right now, it’s fair to question whether or not the Steelers will make the playoffs. Without Pickens, wide receiver becomes a huge need for them again. There aren’t many great options to replace him, either.

Also, the Steelers don’t even have Rodgers on their roster yet. It seems like he’s going to join their team, but that’s not guaranteed. That leaves Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback. While Rudolph helped the Steelers make the postseason before, if he’s their starter for an entire season, that doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence in them as a playoff team.

However, the Steelers’ roster is still full of talent. In the past, they’ve made the playoffs in spite of poor quarterback play. If they get Rodgers, they should be in a good position to fight for a playoff spot. Last year, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields under center, the Steelers were in control of the AFC North for most of the year.

They’ve shored up other parts of their roster this offseason. That includes infusing some life into their run defense, which was their Achilles heel to end the 2024 season. Although they aren’t Super Bowl contenders, the Steelers have been in worse situations recently.

Maybe this will be the year that Tomlin suffers his first losing season. It’s not over until it’s over, though. Tomlin has willed Pittsburgh to a winning record before. Without Rodgers, that might be difficult this year, but there aren’t many things in the NFL that are easy.