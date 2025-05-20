Pryor: Steelers Believe It ‘Doesn’t Matter’ When Aaron Rodgers Shows Up

More than two months have gone by since free agency began and the Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers. The team has shown rare patience for a free agent but with spring practices beginning, the clock seems like it should be ticking on Rodgers to decide. Tuesday, ESPN Steelers beat writer Brooke Pryor downplayed that notion.

“I’ve talked with several Steelers sources this morning and they said it’s the status quo,” she said on SportsCenter. “They continue to remain in communication with Aaron Rodgers and they’re still optimistic that they ultimately end up landing him.”

Yesterday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Steelers remain in “communication” with Rodgers and his camp but like Pryor’s reporting, have no handshake deal or timetable for when he’ll arrive, should be sign. Pittsburgh begins its first of six OTA practices one week from today following by a three-day minicamp in June that’s mandatory for all players under contract.

The workouts aren’t intense or even in pads, but they’d be crucial building blocks for Rodgers to learn the offense and his new teammates. Deciding before then would also show his commitment to the team and not force current Steelers to be asked questions about Rodgers’ possible signing and who will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2025.

While it feels like there should be urgency for Rodgers to make up his mind soon, Pryor’s understanding is that the team isn’t concerned about his timeline.

“There is no firm deadline on when he could report and sign with the Steelers,” Pryor said. “And the Steelers are comfortable with that because they believe that he’s a plug-and-play player where it doesn’t matter when he shows up. You put him in the lineup and he’s gonna be good to go.”

If true, it’s a bold play by Pittsburgh. Rodgers is a 20th-year veteran with a high football IQ. But even a player with his resume needs reps to assimilate into the offense and gain timing with his receivers and rest of the offense. Rodgers brings a high standard of detail and perfection. It’s why he’s a future Hall of Famer, and the fewer reps he gets, the harder it’ll be for everyone else to meet that mark.

Pittsburgh still has a young offense with a youthful offensive line, a rookie running back in Kaleb Johnson, and young receivers like Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson. Two players Pittsburgh are counting on after trading George Pickens.

Ideally, Rodgers signs with the Steelers before OTAs begin. That’s best for the team. But if not, the organization doesn’t seem to be sweating it, a calculation that could prove costly when the season starts in September.