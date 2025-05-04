Pittsburgh’s Draft Was Full Of ‘Clean’ Projections – Why That Increases Their Odds Of Success

The NFL Draft is art, not science. Selections come without guarantees and zero refund policy. But there are ways for teams to boost their chances of success. Picking players whose college schemes mimic the NFL systems they’re joining makes for a cleaner and easier evaluation. Pittsburgh’s 2025 class is full of examples, a smart and sound way of drafting.

It begins with first-rounder Derrick Harmon. Versatile, he played up and down the line at Oregon. It was common to see the Ducks utilize an odd/three-man front, and Harmon often aligned as a 4i/5T, inside shade or head up on the offensive tackle. In Pittsburgh’s base 3-4, their “Okie” front, that’s exactly where Harmon will align.

Below, he’s the 4i aligned inside shoulder against the Ohio State left tackle.

Oregon’s defense used plenty of stunts and twists similar to what Pittsburgh regularly uses. The Ducks also had a solid coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi coached in the NFL for several seasons, a defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.

How Harmon fit into the Ducks’ system mirrors what the Steelers will ask of him. It reduces one level of projection when drafting a player and creates more confidence about his success.

The same can be said for Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson. A good fit in OC Arthur Smith’s wide zone system, something he ran less of in Pittsburgh last season. In college, Johnson primarily ran out of big personnel packages. Multiple tight ends and/or fullbacks on the field, facing loaded boxes and not wide splits and light fronts like many spread offenses. Smith is as tight end heavy as any coordinator in football, and Johnson will play in a similar system in Pittsburgh as he’s leaving in Iowa.

Just look at this one pre-snap formation. Quarterback under center, 12 personnel, tight splits, a split zone call. Steelers’ football, baby.

Like Harmon, Johnson had NFL-level coaching. His running backs coach was Ladell Betts, a former NFL back who had nearly a decade-long career. For 2025, Johnson and Betts are in the NFL. Johnson in Pittsburgh and Betts hired as the New York Giants’ running backs coach.

No pick is a cleaner projection than fourth-round outside linebacker Jack Sawyer. Regularly on his feet as a stand-up rusher in the Buckeyes’ system under elite defensive coordinator Jim Knowles (now with Penn State), Sawyer did everything at Ohio State he’ll do in Pittsburgh. Twist, loop, secure the edge against the run, drop into hook zones, and as a backup, play both sides. Sawyer spent most of his time at LOLB but has played on the right side, too.

Fellow Buckeye Will Howard will have a learning curve but is more “pro-ready” than many other college quarterbacks, even ones drafted ahead of him. Don’t mistake that for believing Howard should play immediately. Sitting his entire rookie year is ideal.

But at Kansas State and Ohio State, Howard had plenty on his plate. There was a cadence beyond just “clapping,” something Jaxson Dart exclusively did in a now-viral clip with Jon Gruden.

We are done clapping. Quarterbacks need to have a voice under center! Watch Jaxson Dart’s new snap count in his full QB Class episode! pic.twitter.com/o7UqwmKvOW — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) April 24, 2025

Howard audibled and made checks. He occasionally got under center. Chip Kelly ran more pro-style concepts than he did at Oregon. Howard showed he could adjust to a new system on the fly, thriving in his lone year transferring into Ohio State.

That doesn’t mean success will be immediate or automatic. But Pittsburgh smartly drafted players who won’t have as steep a learning curve to the NFL, playing roles and in schemes they’re familiar with. That increases their ability to showcase their talent and make an impact sooner than later.