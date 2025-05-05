Pittsburgh Offered Plaxico Burress No. 88. He Explains Why He Declined.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ newest draft picks recently received their jersey numbers. It’s an exciting moment, giving them an opportunity to make that number their own. Troy Polamalu and Ben Roethlisberger are a few examples of Steelers who are synonymous with their jersey number now. However, the Steelers don’t have many numbers officially retired. Some legends’ numbers are still in use. Former Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress recently told a story about why he didn’t want to wear Lynn Swann’s number.

“When I got drafted to the Pittsburgh Steelers and I came in the door the next day, do you know what number that they gave me?” Burress asked recently on his Up on Game podcast. “They gave me 88. I was 88. Then, I went to the equipment staff. I told them, I said, ‘Listen, I don’t want to wear 88.’

“And they was like, ‘Why not?’ I’m like, ‘Man, it’s Lynn Swann’s number. What am I going to do with this?’ If you go back and look at all our rookie cards, I was wearing 88. And then when that season started, I switched over to 80. That was just me understanding, knowing the history of the guys that came before me. I’m like, ‘Man, this is Lynn Swann’s number.’ And I was like, ‘Why isn’t it retired?'”

Swann is one of the best receivers in Steelers history. He was a huge part of their dynasty, helping them win four Super Bowls in the 1970s. That includes being named MVP of Super Bowl X. Swann made some ridiculous catches in the biggest moments of his career.

Despite that, his number still isn’t retired. In fact, the Steelers only have three jersey numbers officially retired: Ernie Stautner’s 70, Joe Green’s 75, and Franco Harris’ 32. For a long time, Pittsburgh only had 70 and 75 retired. Harris’ number only got put on the shelf a few years ago in 2022.

However, the Steelers have unofficially retired several numbers. While they could still technically be worn by an active player, the team doesn’t seem likely to issue them. For instance, Terry Bradshaw’s 12 hasn’t been worn by a Steeler since he retired.

Swann’s No. 88 is not given that same honor. In fact, it’s being worn right now by Pat Freiermuth. Several players have worn it since Swann retired after the 1982 season.

Burress didn’t want to join that list, and that’s respectable. While there’s nothing wrong with wearing the number if the team gives it to you, Burress still didn’t feel right wearing a legend’s number. He likely wanted to build his own legacy with a different number. Drafted eighth overall in 2000, Burress probably already had enough expectations on his shoulders.

The Steelers likely have their reasons for still giving out Swann’s number, especially with how strict jersey number rules used to be. Until 2004, wide receivers and tight ends could only wear numbers between 80-89. Those two positions take up a lot of roster spots. Therefore, the Steelers weren’t in a position to not give Swann’s number out after he retired.

That helps explain why it was an option for Burress. At this point, jersey number rules are much looser. Receivers can even wear single-digit numbers. Once Freiermuth is no longer on the team, maybe the Steelers should consider giving out 88 less. While it might not mean as much because so many players have worn it since Swann, it would still be a nice gesture.