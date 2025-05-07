‘Pittsburgh Knows What They Got Rid Of’: Louis Riddick Says George Pickens’ Talent Wasn’t Enough To Tolerate Antics

The move by the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade fourth-year wide receiver George Pickens wasn’t much of a surprise, considering he was entering the final year of his rookie contract, wasn’t going to get an extension from the Steelers after they paid DK Metcalf big money, and likely was going to be a bit of a problem at times in 2025.

The timing of moving Pickens via trade, to the Dallas Cowboys Wednesday morning along with a sixth-round pick in 2027 for a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, was a a surprise, considering the Steelers held onto Pickens through the 2025 NFL Draft, and didn’t draft a wide receiver, either.

So, a hole is opened up once again for the Steelers at the receiver position, just like last year.

For ESPN’s Louis Riddick though, who appeared on Get Up Wednesday morning, Pickens’ talent wasn’t enough for Pittsburgh to continue to tolerate his antics, and the Steelers know what they got rid of in Pickens, while Dallas doesn’t have a clue what they’re getting into.

“…There comes a point in time when you just go, ‘Hey, look, the talent is not good enough at this point for me to continue to tolerate it,” Riddick said of the Pickens trade from the Steelers’ perspective, according to video via ESPN. “Obviously Dallas is saying, ‘Hey, look man, we didn’t get the guy in the draft that we needed. There wasn’t someone there that we thought could make a difference or something of that nature, so we have to make a move here.'”

There were rumors leading up to the draft that the Cowboys and the Steelers were talking a Pickens swap, but nothing materialized. That said, reports surfaced after the draft that the Steelers and Cowboys were talking a Pickens trade during the draft, too, though a move couldn’t be agreed upon.

Coming out of the draft with Pickens still on the roster and no receiver drafted, it seemed safe that the Steelers would be holding onto Pickens into the season. But, that all changed Wednesday morning as the Cowboys gave into the third-round ask from the Steelers, landing Pickens via trade.

The move is a questionable one for the Steelers due to the timing, but moving off of a player that has been a headache more often than not due to attitude and antics on the field is the right call for the Steelers, and allows them to continue to load up for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

For Riddick, it makes sense for the Steelers. The Cowboys though? Riddick questions if they know what they’re doing adding a receiver the Steelers clearly felt was time to move off of.

“I don’t know if Dallas knows what they’re getting. I don’t know what they’re getting. Nobody knows how George is gonna react there, but Pittsburgh knows what they got rid of,” Riddick said of the move. “And that is something that, if you’re Dallas, you better sit there and go, ‘ding, well, hmm.’ They’re the ones who now have brought it into their building and they’re gonna have to deal with it. So let’s see what happens.”

The fit in Dallas should be interesting with Pickens, who remains the No. 2 there behind CeeDee Lamb. He’ll be playing with the best quarterback of his career, too, in Dak Prescott, but he’ll be under even greater attention with the Cowboys due to the national spotlight and the overall attention the Cowboys generate each and every year.

That might be tough for a guy that still has to do a bit of maturing and growing, all while trying to play for his next contract.