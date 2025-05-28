‘Pittsburgh Is The Ultimate Football Town:’ Mike Florio Offers High Praise For Steelers’ Home

Pittsburgh might not be the biggest or most notable city in the United States, but the Steelers have a massive presence in the NFL. They’re one of the marquee franchises in the league with a rich history. The Steelers wouldn’t be what they are without Pittsburgh, either. For that reason, Mike Florio praised Pittsburgh as one of the best football towns.
“I have been in and around Pittsburgh my entire life,” Florio said Tuesday on his Pro Football Talk podcast. “Pittsburgh is the ultimate football town. Think of all the great quarterbacks who have come out of Western Pennsylvania. When you grow up in this area, especially in the 60s, 70s, and before that, ‘Oh shit, what am I gonna do when I grow up? Well, I’ve got two choices: work in a steel mill or work in a coal mine.
“‘Which death do I prefer? Which hell do I want to reside every day for the rest of my life? Or I can get out. How do I get out? Football, that’s how I get out.’ Pittsburgh is the ultimate football town, they live it, they breath it. Yeah, they’ve got the Pirates. Yeah, they’ve got the Penguins, they’ve got their Stanley Cups. The Steelers are the heart and soul of Pittsburgh.”
Pittsburgh loves its other sports teams, but the Steelers seem to have a special connection with the city. Maybe that’s because of their sustained success. Even in their down years over the last few decades, they’ve remained one of the most competitive teams in the NFL. Usually, they give fans something to cheer for.
Florio has a long history with Pittsburgh. He even graduated from Carnegie Mellon University, a prestigious college in Pittsburgh. Therefore, he’s seen firsthand just how much the people of Pittsburgh love football.
That goes beyond the Steelers, too. While Pittsburgh’s NFL team is the apple of their eye, the region has produced its share of legendary professional players. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks from the Pittsburgh area include Dan Marino, Joe Montana, Joe Namath, and Johnny Unitas. Aaron Donald, Darrelle Revis, and Tony Dorsett also spent much of their developmental years in Pittsburgh.
In the last few years, the Steelers have gone through a slight down period. They haven’t won a playoff game in eight years, and fans are starting to get frustrated. However, that goes to show how much they care. Most fan bases would just love to see their team make the playoffs, but in Pittsburgh, fans expect more.
Despite their frustration in recent years, Steelers fans have remained loyal. Acrisure Stadium remains a tough venue for opponents to play in. Also, Steelers fans continue to take over opposing stadiums. That was on display several times last year.
Pittsburgh is die-hard football city, and the Steelers’ reach extends beyond Western Pennsylvania. It feels like there are Steelers fans everywhere. This season, the team will even travel to Ireland to play a game, and hopefully, Steelers fans show their support there, too. Hopefully, the Steelers can enjoy some postseason success soon, which should help show off the city’s love for football.