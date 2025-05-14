PFF Names Nick Herbig Steelers’ Most Underrated Player

It was a bit of a surprise when the Pittsburgh Steelers took Wisconsin EDGE Nick Herbig in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and kept him at outside linebacker, but it’s a decision that’s paid off and then some. As a rookie backing up T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, Herbig burst onto the scene with 27 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles, and followed that campaign up with an impressive 2023, with 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 13 games and five starts. PFF’s Jonathon Macri writes that Herbig is the Steelers’ most underrated player.

“Since 2022, Herbig owns a 91.4 PFF pass-rush grade, which ranks seventh among all edge defenders with at least 250 pass-rush snaps. With Watt and Highsmith occasionally missing time due to injury, having a high-end pass rusher like Herbig waiting in the wings is a very underrated and valuable option that not many teams have the luxury of.”

Herbig also missed time with injury last season, but he was a difference-maker when he on the field. He’s played a crucial role in helping limit snaps for Watt and Highsmith as a third outside linebacker who’s more than capable of rushing the passer and making game-changing plays. With the team investing in the position again by drafting Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer in the fourth round, the Steelers have the potential to have the best outside linebacker room in the NFL.

There’s still a lot of room for growth with Herbig, as he’s just entering his third NFL season. With Highsmith also banged up and missing time last year and Watt playing through injury at the end of the year, it’s as important as ever for Herbig to prove he can help replace their production. Neither starter is getting any younger, and if the Steelers want Highsmith and Watt to be productive toward the end of the season and into the playoffs, they might look at limiting their snaps even more.

Of course, Nick Herbig can also play along with the two of them, as the team broke out a package that featured three outside linebackers on the field at the same time last season. Herbig’s ability is no doubt a reason why Teryl Austin used that package, as he’s a player who is too good to limit to a traditional backup role. While he may not be underrated by Steelers fans who see the value he brings to the team, Herbig is probably underrated by the rest of the NFL world, and he’s a fitting choice here by PFF.