PFF Believes Kaleb Johnson Could Be Day 1 Starter For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and despite having Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell in the backfield, Pro Football Focus’ Dalton Wasserman believes there’s a chance Johnson could be Pittsburgh’s Week 1 starter. In an article breaking down rookies’ chances of opening the season as starters, Wasserman put Johnson under the category of “could win a competition.”

Johnson was the only Steelers rookie listed as having a chance to open the year as a starter. It would be a bit of a surprise if Johnson did start to open the season, as Warren has established himself and Mike Tomlin spoke positively about his chances to start in a press conference ahead of the draft.

“I certainly feel comfortable with his ability to do so. He got hampered by injuries some in 2024. He appears to be ready to answer that. I know he’s excited for his opportunity. I don’t think myself or anyone within the organization question his talents in regards to his ability to manage that role,” Tomlin said about Warren being the RB1.

Johnson does offer intriguing upside and traits, and he’ll have a role in Pittsburgh’s backfield early. But it’s a bit of a stretch to think he’ll start Day 1. Pittsburgh has been cautious with rookies in the past, and Warren has earned the opportunity to have the first crack at the starting running back job.

Johnson does add explosive-play potential to Pittsburgh’s offense and a size element that Warren and Gainwell lack, and his role should grow throughout the season. But for Johnson to start Week 1, he’s going to have really electrify in training camp and the preseason and show he’s head and shoulders ahead of Warren. Some facets of Warren’s game also give him an edge over Johnson, including his pass protecting and receiving ability (although Johnson didn’t get a lot of opportunities as a pass catcher in Iowa’s run-heavy offense).

Kaleb Johnson has the chance to excel in Pittsburgh as a scheme fit for Arthur Smith’s zone system, one that he said he pivoted from last year. Smith going back to his preferred scheme bodes well for Johnson to get a lot of opportunities and succeed, but Warren will more than likely be announced as Pittsburgh’s starter for Week 1 and will have the opportunity to hold onto that role.

With just one year left on his contract, though, the job could be Johnson’s long-term, and there is a possibility that he takes over at some point during the 2025 season. But it would take a lot for him to win a competition heading into Week 1.