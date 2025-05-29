Peter King Weighs In On Steelers’ QB Situation, Advocates For Waiting Out Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have started their voluntary OTAs, and there is no sign of QB Aaron Rodgers. And fans are growing increasingly restless thanks to the lack of clarity surrounding the quarterback position. Will Rodgers sign with the Steelers? If so, when?
It’s enough to drive fans crazy. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, after all. This organization isn’t supposed to let a 41-year-old player who isn’t even a member of the team hold them hostage. But Peter King points out that it isn’t like the Steelers have very many other options.
“Would you rather say, ‘Okay, we’re gonna overpay for Kirk Cousins and not really be sure what we’re getting?'” King asked Thursday on Pro Football Talk. “‘Didn’t look very good in Atlanta so we’re not really sure what we’re getting in him.’ Wanna overpay for him, in either money or draft pick compensation? Or do you want to say, ‘We are totally behind Mason Rudolph? We’re gonna ride Mason Rudolph until the wheels fall off?’ Or do you want to say, ‘We will do whatever it takes to have Aaron Rodgers under center opening day, because we still think that he’s got some very good football left in him?’ I’m pointing out there isn’t a great option. There’s not a single great option.”
King is right in that the Steelers don’t have a clear-cut great option at quarterback for 2025. Every potential starter has more question marks than positives, at least at this point in their career. Five years ago, no one would have blinked an eye at the Steelers waiting on Aaron Rodgers. In 2020 with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers completed 70.7 percent of his passes, the second-best mark of his career. He threw for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns with only five interceptions. Every single Steelers fan would be falling over themselves running to Acrisure Stadium if that Aaron Rodgers lined up under center.
But the reality is that version of Aaron Rodgers isn’t the version the Steelers are trying to sign. He wasn’t garbage in 2024 with the New York Jets. But he threw 11 interceptions, only the fourth time in his career he’s thrown double-digit picks. Oh, and he’ll turn 42 during the upcoming season. How much longer can he even remotely play good football?
But as Peter King points out, the other potential options aren’t exactly confidence-inspiring, either. Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins is a popular name linked to the Steelers, but King questions whether Cousins would be good in Pittsburgh. And he’s not alone. Former Steelers CB Bryant McFadden wonders if he’d even be an upgrade over Rudolph. And just how much of an upgrade would Cousins have to be in order for the Steelers to use draft capital and more money to get him?
And then there’s Rudolph himself. The Steelers have never fully trusted their former third-round pick as more than a backup and spot starter. He did help the Steelers win their final three games of the 2023 season and sneak into the playoffs (with some help from the Jacksonville Jaguars). But he wasn’t stellar in 2024 with the Tennessee Titans, throwing for nine touchdowns and nine interceptions in five starts and eight games. However, analyst Bucky Brooks believes that the Steelers can win with Rudolph starting. Just don’t expect pretty wins.
Regardless, the Steelers still aren’t in a good spot at the quarterback position, short or long term. They tried to re-sign QB Justin Fields, but he took the bigger contract for a fresh start with the Jets. Their options right now are quite slim.
But there is one name that King took time to mention, at least in passing.
“Or do you want to give it to the Ohio State kid?” asked King.
It’s hard to imagine, with the Steelers genuinely pursuing Aaron Rodgers and with Mason Rudolph on the roster, that head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers would turn the keys over to rookie QB Will Howard. But if you’re considering every single option for 2025, you’ve got to make sure you’re evaluating Howard.
But when you look at the entire picture, there is at least some logical reasoning that the Steelers are still waiting patiently for Aaron Rodgers. Just how much longer they’ll wait remains to be seen.