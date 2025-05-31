Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Buddy Parker, Bad Moon Rising

Born in 1913 in Slaton, Texas, Raymond “Buddy” Parker grew up tough in Kaufman, where his father ran a lumber business. A standout fullback at Centenary College, he captained the 1934 Gents to a 10-2 record, beating powerhouses like Texas and TCU with his relentless play and game-winning kicks. His grit earned him a spot with the Detroit Lions in 1934, where he won an NFL championship as a rookie, intercepting a pass and scoring in the title game. Traded to the Chicago Cardinals in 1937, Parker struggled through seven losing seasons, playing multiple positions and later working in an aircraft plant during World War II. His hard-nosed playing style and versatility laid the foundation for his coaching philosophy: tough, experienced players win games.

Rise to Coaching

Parker transitioned to coaching in 1943 as an assistant with the Cardinals, becoming a full-time coach during the 1944 Cardinals-Steelers merger, a winless season he jokingly called his favorite for avoiding the “agony” of watching losses. Under Jimmy Conzelman, he helped the Cardinals win the 1947 NFL championship and reach the 1948 title game. Named co-head coach in 1949, Parker took over midseason but resigned after a 6-5-1 record, frustrated by front-office decisions. In 1951, he became head coach of the Detroit Lions, leading them to NFL titles in 1952 and 1953. His success with battle-tested veterans like Bobby Layne shaped his approach when he arrived in Pittsburgh in 1957, ready to instill that same championship grit. Armed with two NFL titles and a love for veterans, Parker arrived in Pittsburgh to spark a turnaround.

Buddy Comes to Pittsburgh

A New Hope for Steelers Nation

In 1957, Steelers fans were fed up with losing. The team hadn’t reached the playoffs since 1947, and Forbes Field was more morgue than mecca. Enter Buddy Parker, the brash coach who’d won two NFL titles with the Detroit Lions (’52, ’53). Art Rooney bet big on Parker’s fire and know-how, hoping he’d turn Pittsburgh into a contender. For a city craving pride, Buddy was our shot at glory.

His offense leaned on John Henry Johnson’s runs and Bobby Layne’s gutsy passes, while defenders like Ernie Stautner smashed anything that moved. It wasn’t pretty, but it was Steelers football.

Highs: The Almost-Great Years

Parker gave us seasons to cheer for. In 1958 and 1959, the Steelers went 7-4-1 and 6-5-1—our best since the Truman years. Layne was a gunslinger, and Johnson ran like a freight train. The 1962 season was the peak: a 9-5 record, earning a Playoff Bowl spot. Forbes Field roared with 23,000 fans cheering Layne’s late-game heroics. We lost 17-10 to Detroit, but Pittsburgh felt close to glory. Those years sparked belief again.

In 1962, Forbes Field glowed, but storm clouds loomed as injuries hit. Bobby Layne and Preston Carpenter stayed loyal, vowing to follow Parker anywhere after his quit threats. Pittsburgh had a shot, but injuries to linebackers Myron Pottios and John Reger hurt. At 3-4, after Cleveland thumped Pittsburgh 41-14, Parker fired three players. The team rallied, starting with a come-from-behind 39-31 win over Minnesota. In the fourth quarter Lou Michaels connected on a 31-yard field goal and Dick Hoak scored the final points on a 16-yard touchdown run with less than a minute to play sent Forbes Field into a frenzy. The Steelers won six of their last seven games to finish second in the division. Yet, Parker’s volatility left sportswriters questioning his return.

His unpredictability persisted. In 1963, the Steelers went 7-4 but slid to 5-9 in 1964. After signing a three-year deal in 1965, Parker claimed the team could win a title. But four straight preseason losses led him to quit in September, weeks before the regular season, leaving fans stunned.

Lows: Why It Didn’t Last

Buddy’s magic had a dark side. Trading picks and relying on aging stars thinned the roster. The Giants and Browns blocked title hopes, and Parker’s temper worsened things. He benched players for a single mistake and berated referees relentlessly. His feud with cornerback Johnny Sample was ugly. Traded to Pittsburgh in 1961, Sample shone: eight interceptions, a pick-six, and a league-best 283 punt return yards, earning All-Pro honors from UPI and others. In 1962, he sought an $8,000 raise. Sample’s autobiography, Confessions of a Dirty Ballplayer, claims Parker refused, saying, “Black athletes don’t deserve that money.” Furious, Sample demanded a trade.

Parker, likely with Rooney’s intervention, gave a partial raise, then waived Sample after a Week 6 injury. When the Eagles claimed him, Parker pulled him back to the reserve list before trading him to Washington. In ’64, Sample threw a pick-6 ball at Parker’s face, later calling him “the worst” at understanding players. The saga cost a star and sparked media criticism of Parker’s fairness, though defenders cited stubbornness, not bias.

By 1964, Parker’s act wore thin, even as his grit shone when John Baker’s hit left Y.A. Tittle bloodied, captured in Morris Berman’s iconic photo. He quit before the season, saying, “I’m done.” The ‘Bad Moon Rising’ loomed as draft picks vanished and trading young prospects like 1957 first-round pick Len Dawson, who played sparingly. In 1959 and 1963, Pittsburgh waited until the 8th round to select their first pick; in 1962, their second pick also came in the 8th round. Trading for veterans, often too old or injured, hurt the future, teaching today’s Steelers to balance winning now with building talent.

The Parker Legacy: The Stepping-Stone to Greatness

Parker shunned rookies, demanding battle-tested players like quarterback Bobby Layne, acquired from Detroit in 1958, and bruising running back John Henry Johnson. He traded draft picks freely, building a relentless team. His offense relied on Johnson’s runs and Layne’s bold passes, while defenders like Ernie Stautner crushed opponents. It wasn’t pretty, but it was Steelers football.

Buddy Parker didn’t bring a ring, but he gave us hope. His 51-48-6 record and five winning seasons made the Steelers respectable, no small feat for a franchise used to eating dirt. He showed Pittsburgh what winning felt like, even if it was fleeting. His fights with players like Sample left scars, but they also taught the Rooneys to value stability. When Chuck Noll arrived in 1969, he built on Buddy’s foundation, turning hope into a dynasty. That’s Steelers football: grit, heart, and never quitting, even when your coach walks out the door. His stormy tenure, like a ‘Bad Moon Rising,’ lit the way for Noll’s dynasty.

AFTERMATH: A Quiet Exit

After abruptly quitting the Steelers in September 1965, just weeks before the regular season, Buddy Parker never returned to coaching. His sudden departure, mirroring his 1956 exit from Detroit, cemented his reputation for volatility. Parker retreated to his Texas roots, stepping away from the NFL spotlight to focus on personal ventures, including his family’s lumber business. He remained a respected but polarizing figure, admired for his championship pedigree but criticized for his impulsive decisions. Parker passed away on March 22, 1982, at age 68, leaving behind a complex legacy. While he never delivered a title to Pittsburgh, his grit and belief in winning now paved the way for the Steelers’ dynasty under Chuck Noll, proving even a stormy tenure could light the path to greatness.

PRIOR STEELERS COACHES

Buddy Parker was the 13th head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, if you include co-coaches Greasy Neale and Phil Handler during the war years. Here is the list of Steelers head coaches prior to Chuck Noll’s arrival. We have just a few more to feature before covering every Steelers head coach prior to Chuck Noll ascending to the position in 1969. As the 13th Steelers head coach, Buddy Parker revived hopes lost since Jock Sutherland’s untimely death, a key chapter in the team’s pre-Noll history.

*Co-coach of 1943 Steagles **Co-coach of 1944 Car-Pits

