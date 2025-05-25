Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Adding To The 2007 ‘Legends’ Team

For Pittsburgh Steelers fans, the pre-1970s era is a treasure trove of forgotten heroes who laid the foundation for the dynasty years. Longtime Steelers fan/collector and Terrible Podcast listener Elijah Fisher asked if Steelers Depot could expand the Steelers Legends Team announced in 2007. Specifically, he asked to expand the team by adding eight offensive and eight defensive depth players to make it a 40-man roster. The NFL roster size was 40 players from 1964-1973.
The 2007 Pittsburgh Steelers Legends team
The 2007 Pittsburgh Steelers Legends team was chosen by a group of Steeler officials and local journalists as part of a celebration for the Steelers 75th season. The Legends team represented 24 of the best players who played for Pittsburgh before 1970, since most fans would be unfamiliar with their names and likely never saw them play. The list is available on Wikipedia since the Steelers website archived the list. The panel chose the following players who played before 1970: 11 on offense, 11 on defense, one punter and one placekicker:
|Pos
|Name
|Years*
|Pro Bowls*
|Hall of Fame
|Top 500 Rank
|Honors
|QB
|Bobby Layne
|1958-62
|1
|Yes
|66
|1950s All-Decade Team
|RB
|Dick Hoak
|1961-70
|1
|No
|63
|RB
|John Henry Johnson
|1960-65
|3
|Yes
|57
|1962 AP Second team All-Pro
|WR
|Roy Jefferson
|1965-69
|2
|No
|88
|1969 Steelers MVP/First Team All-Pro
|WR
|Ray Mathews
|1951-59
|2
|No
|59
|1952 UPI Second Team All-Pro
|TE
|Elbie Nickel
|1947-57
|3
|No
|43
|C
|Chuck Cherundolo
|1941-42
1945-48
|2
|No
|156
|1942 AP Second Team All-Pro
|G
|Mike Sandusky
|1957-65
|1
|No
|94
|1962 UPI Second Team All-Pro
|G
|Bruce Van Dyke
|1967-73
|1
|No
|114
|OT
|Charley Bradshaw
|1961-66
|2
|No
|125
|1964 UPI Second Team All-Pro
|OT
|Frank Varrichione
|1955-60
|4
|No
|112
|DT
|Gene Lipscomb
|1961-62
|1
|No
|370
|DT
|Ernie Stautner
|1950-63
|9
|Yes
|19
|1950s All-Decade Team
|DE
|Ben McGee
|1964-72
|2
|No
|71
|DE
|Bill McPeak
|1949-57
|3
|No
|78
|1953 UPI Second Team All-Pro
|LB
|Dale Dodrill
|1951-59
|4
|No
|61
|1954 AP First Team All-Pro
|LB
|Myron Pottios
|1961 1963-65
|3
|No
|190
|1963 UPI Second Team All-Pro
|LB
|Jerry Shipkey
|1948-52
|3
|No
|96
|2 time AP First Team All-Pro
|DB
|Jack Butler
|1951-59
|4
|Yes
|27
|1950s All-Decade Team
|DB
|Bill Dudley
|1942 1945-46
|1
|No
|62
|1940s All-Decade Team 1946 NFL MVP
|DB
|Howard Hartley
|1949-52
|No
|296
|1951 AP Second Team All-Pro
|DB
|Clendon Thomas
|1962-68
|1
|No
|98
|1963 AP Second Team All-Pro
|PK
|Armand Niccolai
|1934-42
|No
|135
|1935/36 UPI Second Team All-Pro
|P
|Pat Brady
|1952-54
|No
|436
*Years played and Pro Bowls achieved while a Steeler. Note: Blank Pro Bowl fields indicate no selections unless otherwise noted.
1953 All-Steelers team
The earliest All-Time Steelers team we found was the 1953 All-Steelers team put together by then Pittsburgh Press Sports Editor Chester L. Smith. He made a contest among readers of who could match the team he chose. The winner got a pair of tickets to the Steelers-Bears preseason game. He selected a first team and gave honorable mentions to another 12 players. Up to this time, almost all players played on both sides of the ball.
|Pos
|Name
|Years*
|Pro Bowls*
|Hall of Fame
|Top 500 Rank
|Honors
|QB
|Jim Finks
|1949-55
|1
|Yes
|106
|TB
|Byron “Whizzer” White
|1938
|No
|466
|1940s All-Decade Team 1938 First Team All-Pro
|HB/WB
|Lynn Chandnois
|1950-56
|2
|No
|127
|Steelers KRTD Leader (3)
|TB
|Bill Dudley
|1942-46
|1
|No
|62
|1946 NFL MVP 1940s All-Decade Team
|E/DE
|Elbie Nickel
|1947-57
|3
|No
|43
|E
|Bill Sortet
|1933-40
|No
|188
|DT/G
|Ernie Stautner
|1950-63
|9
|Yes
|19
|1950s All-Decade Team
|G
|George Hughes
|1950-54
|2
|174
|G
|Red Moore
|1947-49
|No
|352
|1947 UPI First Team All-Pro
|C/LB
|Chuck Cherundolo
|1941-48
|2
|No
|156
|1942 AP Second Team All-Pro
|FB
|John “Bull” Karcis
|1936-38
|1
|No
|424
|T
|John Woudenberg
|1940-1942
|1
|No
|366
|Honorable Mentions
|TB
|Johnny Clement
|1946-48
|No
|519
|Led Steelers 1947 playoff effort
|TB/BB
|Johnny Gildea
|1935-37
|No
|392
|FB/LB
|Jerry Shipkey
|1948-52
|3
|No
|96
|Two-time AP First Team All-Pro
|FB
|Fran Rogel
|1950-57
|1
|No
|119
|BB
|Charles Seabright
|1946-50
|No
|222
|E/DE
|Bob Davis
|1946-50
|No
|262
|G/LB
|Dale Dodrill
|1951-59
|4
|No
|61
|1954 AP First Team All-Pro
|G/LB
|Ray Bucek
|1946
|No
|764
|G
|Milt Simington
|1942
|1
|No
|577
|T/PK
|Armand Niccolai
|1934-42
|No
|135
|1935/36 UPI Second Team All-Pro
|T
|Joe Coomer
|1941-46
|1
|No
|396
|T/DL
|Jack Wiley
|1946-50
|No
|245
Augmenting the 2007 Legends team
Augmenting the 2007 Legends team is a difficult task. In addition to the 1953 All-Time Steelers team, we scoured various contemporary newspaper articles, lists of franchise records, and the 2024 top-500 list of all-time Steelers from the Perspective of an Average Steelers Fan series. Many Steelers players played both ways or served double duty as specialists well into the 1960s when platooning became the norm.
|Pos
|Name
|Years*
|Pro Bowls*
|Hall of Fame
|Top 500 Rank
|Honors
|QB
|Jim Finks
|1949-55
|1
|Yes
|106
|RB
|Fran Rogel
|1950-57
|1
|No
|119
|RB
|Lynn Chandnois
|1950-56
|2
|No
|127
|Steelers KRTD Leader (3)
|WR
|Buddy Dial
|1959-63
|2
|No
|101
|1963 UPI Second Team All-Pro
|WR
|Bill Sortet
|1933-40
|No
|188
|Fl
|Gary Ballman
|1962-66
|No
|160
|TB/HB
|Joe Geri
|1949-51
|2
|No
|206
|1950 AP First Team All-Pro
|C
|Ray Mansfield
|1964-76
|No
|41
|G
|Byron Gentry
|1937-39
|2
|No
|252
|1938 UPI First Team All-Pro
|DT
|Joe Krupa
|1956-64
|1
|No
|95
|DE/PK
|Louie Michaels
|1961-63
|2
|No
|210
|1962 UPI Second Team All-Pro
|LB
|Andy Russell
|1963-76
|7
|No
|22
|1968 UPI Second Team All-Pro
|LB
|John Reger
|1955-63
|3
|No
|74
|1959 AP Second Team All-Pro
|LB/DE
|George Tarasovic
|1952-63
|No
|97
|1959 UPI Second Team All-Pro
|DB
|Marv Woodson
|1964-69
|1
|No
|161
|DB/KR
|Brady Keys
|1961-67
|1
|No
|123
*Years played and Pro Bowls achieved while a Steeler.
These 16 additions, combined with the original 24 players, create a balanced 40-man roster reflective of the pre-1970 era’s versatility and talent.
Hypothetical Pittsburgh Legends Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Bobby Layne, Jim Finks
- RB: John Henry Johnson, Dick Hoak, Fran Rogel, Lynn Chandnois, Joe Geri
- WR: Roy Jefferson, Ray Mathews, Buddy Dial, Bill Sortet, Gary Ballman
- TE: Elbie Nickel
- C: Chuck Cherundolo, Ray Mansfield
- G: Mike Sandusky, Bruce Van Dyke, Byron Gentry
- OT: Charley Bradshaw, Frank Varrichione
Defense
- DT: Ernie Stautner, Gene Lipscomb, Joe Krupa
- DE: Ben McGee, Bill McPeak, Lou Michaels, George Tarasovic
- LB: Dale Dodrill, Myron Pottios, Jerry Shipkey, Andy Russell, John Reger
- DB: Jack Butler, Bill Dudley, Howard Hartley, Clendon Thomas, Marv Woodson, Brady Keys
Specialists
- PK: Armand Niccolai
- P: Pat Brady
A depth chart like this would showcase the roster’s balance and versatility, with players like Andy Russell and Lynn Chandnois adding depth and flair.
Conclusion
Many thanks to Eli for a great question. It prompted a review of some Steelers history and great stories among these players of yore. These additions not only complete the 40-man roster but also remind us of the grit and versatility of Steelers from an era when the team was still building its legacy.
We considered 115 players in the Steelers top-500 to augment his list. We prioritized players based on their contributions with Pittsburgh before 1970 to align with the original Legends Team criteria.
Some previous greats like Johnny ‘Blood’ McNally, Bill Walsh, or Mike Basrak did not make the cut, though it was a close call to balance the roster. However, they are not forgotten.
What do you think of these additions, Steelers fans? Share your favorite pre-1970 legends on Steelers Depot or the Terrible Podcast!
Your Song Selection
I always like to include a bit of music to celebrate these unsung heroes. Like Pittsburgh’s hardworking spirit, these players are timeless gems whose contributions still sparkle in Steelers history. A lot of folks won’t know most of these former Steelers. But it’s always great to shine a light on some diamonds from the past. Here’s Shine on you Crazy Diamond by Pink Floyd to honor their enduring legacy.
Final Photo
Elijah was kind enough to share a photo of his collection, an awesome set of pictures and autographs. Big thanks to him for drumming up the conversation and being a Steelers’ history die-hard like us.