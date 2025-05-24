Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: 2025 Hall Of Honor Nominations

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently accepting nominations for their Hall of Honor. You can win a trip to the Hall of Honor weekend for nominations by June 20, 2025. Last year’s class included four individuals who were part of Super Bowl teams for the Steelers, with three of them part of the same championship team. Linebacker Jason Gildon, nose tackle Casey Hampton, defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau and running back Willie Parker

Currently, there are 57 Steelers Hall of Honor members, 49 out of 1,660 players who wore the Black and Gold in a regular season or playoff game. Plus, three of the Rooney family. Art Rooney Senior, Daniel, and Art Junior. Head coaches Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, Walt Kiesling, and Johnny ‘Blood’ McNally (Kiesling and McNally were player-coaches). Defensive coordinator Dick Lebeau. Personnel scout Bill Nunn. And legendary announcer and conceiver of the Terrible Towel, Myron Cope.

Eligibility Requirements

FORMER PLAYERS:

Retired for at least three seasons.

Must have played for the Steelers for a minimum of three seasons.

Should possess noteworthy career highlights, records, and achievements.

FORMER COACHES AND CONTRIBUTORS:

Significant contributions to the team and community

The Steelers plan to induct three to five people every year. Steelers fans can submit their own nominations by going to the Steelers Hall of Honor Nomination page.

Eligible Players

With these criteria in mind, here are some notable players eligible for the 2025 class.

Here is a list of 12 former Steelers eligible for the Steelers Hall of Honor. Which three would you vote into the Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 class? The Killer B’s are eligible for the first time, though Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell’s departures were marked by controversy.

Ben Roethlisberger – QB 2004-2021

Antonio Brown – WR 2010-2018

Le’Veon Bell – RB 2013-2017

Levon Kirkland – LB 1992-2000

Joey Porter – LB 1999-2006

David Little – LB 1981-1992

Gary Anderson – K 1982-1994

Bryan Hinkle – LB 1982-1993

Ike Taylor – DB 2003-2013

Lawrence Timmons – LB 2007-2015

Maurkice Pouncey – C 2010-2020

David DeCastro – G 2012-2020

Old Timers to Consider

Here is some other old-time Steelers I’d like the committee to consider:

Bill McPeak was a three-time Pro Bowl defensive end for the Steelers from 1949-1957. He’s tied with Ernie Stautner for a team record of three safeties. In his last two seasons, he was also an assistant coach. He was named to the Pittsburgh Steelers Legends team in 2007, which represented the Steelers’ best players from the pre-1970 era.

John Reger was a three-time Pro Bowl linebacker for the Steelers from 1955-63. He had nine interceptions and 17 defensive fumble recoveries, tying Jack Lambert for fifth all-time for the Steelers.

Dale Dodrill was a four-time Pro Bowl middle guard and linebacker from 1951-59. He was also a consensus first-team all-pro in 1954, while selected to various all-pro teams or second team in five other seasons. Playing close to the line of scrimmage in the middle, he had ten interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries. The Steelers placed him on the Pittsburgh Legends team in 2007.

I give the edge to Dale Dodrill for his four Pro Bowls and first-team All-Pro status, which stand out even among other pre-1970 greats. I hope you consider nominating an old timer this year.

As an average Steelers fan, I’m thrilled to nominate three players for the 2025 Hall of Honor. Ben Roethlisberger, the quarterback who led us to two Super Bowl titles with his clutch plays and leadership, is a no-brainer. Gary Anderson, the team’s all-time leading scorer, delivered countless game-winning kicks over 13 seasons. Finally, I’m giving a nod to Dale Dodrill, a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker from the 1950s whose dominance earned him a spot on the Steelers Legends team. Let’s honor both modern stars and old-timers this year!

Share your picks you nominated in the comments!

