Payton Wilson Ready To Be Do-It-All Linebacker For Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson had a solid rookie season working in a three-man rotation with Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts, but with Roberts leaving in free agency, Wilson is expected to play a bigger role during his second year. After playing 45% of Pittsburgh’s defensive snaps last year, Wilson said he wants to be a three-down linebacker and play “every single snap.”

“Whatever they need me to do, I’m gonna do it. Obviously, I want to be out there every single snap trying to prove myself. Out here in OTAs and camp to do that, but whatever is handed to me, right now it’s been great being out here every snap and I’m just gonna do whatever I can to help this team,” Wilson said via video by Chris Adamski of TribLive on Twitter.

ILB Payton Wilson says he’s eager for wherever role Steelers coaches throw at him now that Elandon Roberts is gone pic.twitter.com/HrHJrH0g5H — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 29, 2025

The Steelers will have a healthy Cole Holcomb in 2025 after he missed all of 2024 recovering from a knee injury, so the team can still look to rotate three inside linebackers. They also signed Malik Harrison, although he’s expected to be more of a contributor on special teams. Regardless, there’s solid depth at the position. But Wilson’s unique speed and athleticism give him the potential to be a really good inside linebacker.

There are still some things he needs to clean up from last season, especially some of his run pursuit angles, but there’s a lot to work with and Wilson is going to play a bigger role this season. Patrick Queen will still be Pittsburgh’s top inside linebacker, but Wilson will likely slide more firmly into the No. 2 role after making just four starts last season.

Wilson also played a lot on special teams last season, and he’s always been willing to do whatever the team asks of him. His desire to grow and be a true three-down linebacker could soon be a reality, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him have a breakout year. He showed plenty of flashes for a rookie and his talent level was always higher than that of a third-round draft pick, but he fell in the 2024 draft due to injury concerns and then managed to play every game for the Steelers.

Even with Holcomb back in the fold, Roberts’ departure and another year of growth could mean big things for Wilson in 2025, and he’s ready to take advantage of whatever opportunities come his way.