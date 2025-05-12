Pauline: Steelers Got A Seventh-Round ‘Steal’ In ‘Terrific Off-Ball’ LB Carson Bruener

Inside linebacker wasn’t a big need for the Pittsburgh Steelers entering the 2025 NFL Draft, but they came away with one anyway. The team leaned into the NFL bloodlines — particularly Steelers bloodlines — in Washington linebacker Carson Bruener.

The Steelers chose Bruener in the seventh round at No. 226 overall, which many might have seen coming leading up to the draft due to the bloodlines and the position.

But for NFL Insider Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the move to land Bruener was a major steal for the Steelers, who didn’t have a need at the position but landed a “terrific” linebacker way later than Pauline expected him to come off the board.

In a piece grading the Steelers’ draft class, Pauline spoke highly of Bruener, who competed in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl in the pre-draft process.

“How Carson Bruener fell into the final round is beyond me,” Pauline writes of Bruener. “He is a terrific off-ball linebacker and a great combination of athleticism and instincts as well as intensity. The Steelers are pretty set with their starters at the position, but I would be shocked if Bruener does not make the final roster.”

Our scouting report here at Steelers Depot had Bruener ticketed for the seventh round, but there was a lot to like about the Washington product.

In our scouting report of Bruener, we had this to say about him:

“He’s a tackling machine, tough as nails, and a good communicator and leadership presence. Bruener showed his strengths working downhill against the run and flashed the ability to work in coverage, particularly zone, where he has good eyes and a good feel for what offenses are trying to do. His ball skills are above average for the position, too. I just have real concerns about his lateral agility, though.

“He can develop into a rotational linebacker who can handle a three-down role for an extended stretch. Still, at the very least right away, Bruener can be a key special teams piece that can eventually be a special teams captain in the league.”

That showed up on tape throughout his time at Washington, where he was a legacy player following in the footsteps of his father, Mark Bruener, who was an All-American tight end for the Huskies and was a first-round pick of the Steelers in 1995. Mark is currently a college scout for the Steelers.

Last season at Washington, Bruener finished with 104 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, one forced fumble and five pass breakups. He earned third-team All-Big Ten accolades and was one of just two conference defensive players with 100+ tackles and three or more interceptions in 2024, earning Washington’s defensive MVP award.

After spending time in a rotation at linebacker in 2023, Bruener took over the starting role in 2024 and produced at a very high level for the Huskies.

Now, he finds himself in Pittsburgh as a seventh-round pick looking to crack the 53-man roster as a depth piece and a special teams standout. For Pauline, he’s a major steal.

“I like what the Steelers did, especially not forcing themselves into drafting a quarterback early on,” Pauline says of the Steelers’ draft class. “The first three picks should contribute as rookies, and they got a steal in seventh-rounder Carson Bruener. All their picks could make the roster in one form or another.”

Bruener has a tough road ahead of him with Mark Robinson in the final year of his rookie contract and holding down a special teams role, while Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb and Malik Harrison are the top four at the position.

But based on Pauline’s belief, the Steelers got a steal in someone who will likely make the roster and could have an impact quickly for the Black and Gold. That would be great value for a seventh-round pick.