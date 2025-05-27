Patrick Queen Describes New ILBs Coach Scott McCurley

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry depart for the New York Jets this offseason, and they replaced him with Scott McCurley, who spent the last five years in the same role with the Dallas Cowboys. Patrick Queen said after Pittsburgh’s first OTA session on Tuesday that he sees a lot of similarities between Curry and McCurley.

“Yeah, I think both of the coaches that I had, with him and with [Curry] last year, they’re fired-up coaches, they love to coach, they love to pick your brain about stuff that we may be seeing on the field. So I think both of them had the best interest in their heart to be able to coach us, so I’m still gonna learn ’em now. But I’m definitely looking forward to the future,” Queen said via Pittsburgh’s DSEN on YouTube.

McCurley has spent his entire professional coaching career working under Mike McCarthy, and his stint in Pittsburgh will be the first time with a different head coach. Curry was well-liked by his players, and Queen seems to like what McCurley is bringing to the table with his coaching style.

After an up-and-down first season with Pittsburgh, the Steelers are hoping Queen can be more consistent and be a difference maker for their defense this year. With second-year linebacker Payton Wilson also in the fold, the Steelers have the talent on paper to have a strong inside linebacker room. The onus is going to be on McCurley to help the unit play up to its potential.

In his deep dive on McCurley, Alex Kozora noted that McCurley preaches communication as a “must,” and communication last year was an issue during Pittsburgh’s losing streak down the stretch. Queen wore the green dot for the first time in his career last season, and with that experience under his belt, that aspect should come easier to him, and communication is something that McCurley will more than likely work with Queen and the other linebackers on.

Patrick Queen did say he’s still wearing the green dot and that’s one reason why it was important for him to be present at voluntary OTAs.

“With the green dot, just being a leader on defense, just being here for my guys, I think it’s just right to be here,” Queen said.

Pittsburgh didn’t make too many staff changes this offseason, with McCurley and defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander the only new position coaches, so the inside linebacker room will be a focus with a new coach in charge. So far, it sounds like it’s all been smooth and hopefully things continue to stay that way.

Watch the full interview with Queen below.