Pat Freiermuth Says He’s ‘Fully Capable’ Of Stepping Up For Steelers In Passing Game

Last season, wide receiver was one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest weaknesses. George Pickens was great, but the depth behind him wasn’t. With the Steelers trading for DK Metcalf this offseason, there was hope that wouldn’t be as much of an issue. Unfortunately, with Pickens being traded to the Dallas Cowboys, the Steelers are in a similar spot at wideout. However, Pat Freiermuth isn’t concerned about Pittsburgh’s supposed lack of depth at receiver.

“I’m not really thinking about it too much,” Freiermuth said Tuesday after the Steelers’ first OTA session via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review on Twitter. “If it’s more roles for me, great. I’m fully capable of picking up that role. But if he we had another guy, great. It’s a long way from camp, a long way from the season. We’ll see if people end up coming, but I’m excited about the guys we have right now.”

Metcalf is easily the Steelers’ biggest threat in the passing game. Behind him, Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson seem like the next receivers up on the depth chart. Austin took a nice step forward in 2024, but he might not be ready to be a No. 2 receiver. Meanwhile, Wilson missed almost all of his rookie season, so he is a bit of a wild card.

However, receivers aren’t the only players who catch the ball. In his four NFL seasons, Freiermuth has proven that he’s a legitimate receiving threat. While the Steelers’ offense has sometimes held him back, when given opportunities, Freiermuth has shined.

Last year, Freiermuth recorded 65 catches for 653 yards and seven touchdowns. In Arthur Smith’s offense, and with decent quarterback play at times, Freiermuth posted solid numbers. Now in Year 2 in Smith’s system, Freiermuth might be even better in 2025.

While the Steelers can still add another receiver, whether that’s in free agency or through a trade, if they don’t, look for Freiermuth to play a big role in their offense. Although he might not be a traditional No. 2 option in the passing game, he’s got the skills to thrive in that role.

Smith’s offense loves employing tight ends, so perhaps Freiermuth will get a chance to prove just how capable he is.