Pat Freiermuth: ‘It’s Very Important’ Steelers Offense Working Together At OTAs

According to TE Pat Freiermuth, the Steelers offense being together right now is very important; as of now, Aaron Rodgers is not a part of that, since he isn’t under contract. If he were, though, and were at OTAs, you know everybody would be talking about how much that meant.

Because Rodgers isn’t there, there isn’t much Freiermuth and his Steelers teammates can say. When asked about the uncertainty of the quarterback position, he said, “I just take it day by day. It is what it is. Just trying to put my head down and be a leader for this offense”. Whether unintentional or not, invoking the leadership aspect when talking about the quarterbacks is significant, too.

At the start of OTAs, the Steelers seemed to have near-perfect attendance from their offense. Freiermuth made it a point to show up, because it’s a time of the year he values. Asked about the significance of having the offense together and working during OTAs, his views were unambiguous.

“It’s very important” to have the offense together, he said, via video from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Being able to spend time together, talk about the base stuff of the offense so when we hit training camp, we can talk about further fundamentals and details. It’s very important to be here and work with the guys and get familiar with them, just get on the same page”.

The Steelers beat writers didn’t ask Pat Freiermuth directly about Aaron Rodgers, nor did he answer directly about Aaron Rodgers. But if it’s important for the offense to be together right now, and Rodgers is eventually going to be the quarterback, then it’s important that he isn’t here.

While they aren’t installing a new offense, Arthur Smith is going different things than last year. It’s still relatively new for the Steelers, and for Freiermuth, and surely they’ll be doing some different things. Smith said last year he had to compromise with his vision for the offense, but they are closer now.

Asked about how much of the playbook the Steelers are getting into now, Freiermuth said, “We’re gonna install our base stuff and things that we want to try to see how it looks against our defense”. he added, “It’s fun to be here and talk ball with not a lot of pressure on us and try some new things and see if it works. It’s always a fun time to be back here with the guys”.

Unless or until Aaron Rodgers signs, he isn’t one of the guys for Freiermuth and the Steelers. But I’m sure players have opinions about why he isn’t. And if he becomes one of the guys at a later date, how will his voluntary time missed affect things? Will they view him differently because he chose not to be there, displaying a lack of commitment and seriousness? It’s not just about showing up, it’s also about how you show up.

The bottom line is Aaron Rodgers is not signing a contract while Pat Freiermuth and the Steelers are doing work. Yes, it’s voluntary, and maybe he doesn’t like doing it. But he isn’t even around, in the building, studying the plays, talking to guys. Mason Rudolph confirmed that he isn’t in contact with Rodgers, and I’m sure that applies throughout the locker room.