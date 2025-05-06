Palmer: Mike Tomlin’s Reputation Handling Players ‘Could Play A Small Part’ In George Pickens’ Quiet Trade Market

Other NFL teams see the talent in Steelers WR George Pickens—but they also see Mike Tomlin’s struggles with him. One has to wonder how much other organizations take that into consideration. While the Steelers reportedly fielded phone calls about Pickens, they obviously didn’t move him, nor do they appear in a rush. Could that have to do with the level of interest they are hearing from other teams?

Tomlin is now the longest-tenured active coach in American professional sports, which carries a certain weight and credibility. NFL insider James Palmer acknowledged that “nobody’s better than Mike at handling situations” while discussing George Pickens on 93.7 The Fan. He added that is a reputation that exists “throughout the rest of the league.”

Thus, the perception that Tomlin is struggling to keep Pickens reined in may give other teams pause. Palmer allowed that “could play a small part” but also keeps hearing of interest from other teams. At the very least, they recognize the talent the Steelers have in him.

“I do think there’s enough coaches out there that would go, ‘Okay, does this happen with a lot of receivers? Yes. Is this a trait that is in No. 1 receivers? Certainly. And the talent is there’”, Palmer said regarding how teams may be weighing Tomlin and Pickens. “And when those three things are there, I think you do have a little bit more of an open mind of trying to make it work”.

But we are left with the reality that George Pickens is still on the Steelers’ roster. If teams are interested in him, why is that? How much does it have to do with the presumption that Tomlin doesn’t want him to go anywhere? The Steelers seem to believe Aaron Rodgers will sign, and they believe they can win with him. You don’t trade weapons during a one-year window like that.

It seems entirely plausible that certain teams gain reputations around the league. Coaches and executives do fraternize with one another, and inevitably they share impressions. History shows that teams haven’t had much success acquiring Mike Tomlin’s players via trade, so why would George Pickens be different? More specifically, acquiring players that Tomlin struggled with.

But I think the simpler explanation is that the Steelers’ asking price is too high for a one-year rental of a talented but troubled and not incredibly productive wide receiver like George Pickens. The man has 12 touchdown receptions in 48 games played with the Steelers. You can make all the excuses you want for that, including scheme, quarterback play, play calling, etc. It’s still not something you’re giving up a second-round pick for to find out if you can fix it.