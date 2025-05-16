Pair Of Former Steelers Greats Named To All-PFF Team For Last 25 Years

Though they haven’t played for the Pittsburgh Steelers since the 2014 and 2018 seasons, respectively, their time in the Black and Gold was historic, and had them among the best players in the NFL year after year.
Knowing that, it’s no surprise that Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu and star receiver Antonio Brown were named to Pro Football Focus’ All-PFF team covering the last 25 years on Friday morning.
Brown and Polamalu had two of the highest PFF grades at their respective positions, leading to their placement on the team.
Brown landed at receiver with former Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones, and current Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on the same offense as quarterback Tom Brady and running back Derrick Henry, not to mention tight end Rob Gronkowski.
“Brown is the highest-graded wide receiver in the PFF era, doing so as the ultimate target earner across his 12 NFL seasons, with the highest career target rate (27.1%) among 181 qualifying wide receivers since 2006,” PFF writes. “In 2015, Brown was the first player in the PFF era to see more than 200 targets in a season (playoffs included). He delivered 1,953 yards and the highest PFF receiving grade in a season (92.6) at the time.
“Brown ranks in the top five at his position since 2006 in career yards per route run (2.45), yards after the catch (4,903) and overall receiving yards (13,209).”
Brown’s Steelers tenure was something to behold. From 2013 to 2018, Brown was a Pro Bowler every season and was a first- or second-team All-Pro from 2013-17, including four times on the first team. He was truly dominant in that span, leading the NFL in receptions in 2014 (129) and 2015 (136). He also led the league in receiving yards in 2014 (1,698) and in 2017 (1,533).
In addition, Brown led the league in touchdown catches in 2018 with 15 and was a double-digit touchdown scorer every season in that span but 2017 when he had nine touchdowns.
Of course, late in the 2018 season it all came falling down for Brown, who forced his way out of Pittsburgh after blowing up in a practice and then missing the regular-season finale, ultimately leading to a trade to the Raiders, for whom he never played a game. Brown did go on to win a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, but he flamed out quickly after his time in Pittsburgh, where he hauled in 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
As for Polamalu, his time in the NFL ended much better than Brown’s, though there was some controversy and some unhappiness with the franchise. But on the field, Polamalu was an all-time great.
Unsurprisingly, Polamalu was joined at safety on the All-PFF team by former Baltimore Ravens great Ed Reed, a player that Polamalu was often compared to during their playing careers when debating the best safety in football.
“Polamalu made the Pro Bowl twice and was either a first- or second-team All-Pro in 2004 and 2005. Even without those seasons recorded by PFF, Polamalu earned the top career PFF coverage grade (94.0) and a top-five career PFF overall grade among 127 qualifying safeties,” PFF writes. “Most impressive is that he owns the best first-down-plus-touchdown rate (28.9%) among the same qualifying safeties when targeted and the best receiving yards allowed per coverage target figure (5.6).”
Polamalu spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the Steelers. He finished with 32interceptions (three returned for touchdowns,) 107 pass breakups, 14 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries (two for touchdowns,) 12 sacks, 783 total tackles, and 56 tackles for a loss.
His ability to understand what the offense was doing on a given play and put himself in the best position possible to make the play was unlike any other player. That’s why he is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Polamalu truly helped change the game at the safety position and was a vital piece for the Steelers as they won two Super Bowls in the 2000s, consistently having one of the best defenses in football during that span.
It was no surprise he was a first-ballot Hall of Famer, too.
And it’s no surprise he’s still considered one of the best safeties in the PFF era, even with his career coming to an end a decade ago.