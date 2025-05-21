Packers Head Coach Says Tomlin Hasn’t Reached Out To Him About Rodgers; ‘Fully Expect’ He Will Be Steelers QB

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t ask the Denver Broncos or Chicago Bears for input on Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. They aren’t asking the Green Bay Packers about Aaron Rodgers, either. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirms he’s had no talks with anyone in Pittsburgh about their pursuit of Rodgers.

“No, nothing,” LaFleur told Kay Adams on Up and Adams when asked if Tomlin had reached out. “Neither has Arthur. Arthur Smith, their OC. I haven’t heard from either of those guys in regards to him.”

LaFleur worked with Rodgers from 2019-2022, winning the division their first three seasons before faltering in the final year. That included two NFC Championship Game appearances, though both ended in bitter losses. Those were Rodgers’ most recent dominant seasons before spending 2023 injured and struggling through 2024 with the New York Jets.

LaFleur brought up Smith because of their prior coaching connection. The two worked together in Tennessee for the 2018 season, LaFleur as offensive coordinator and Smith as the team’s tight ends coach. After the Green Bay Packers hired LaFleur in 2019, Smith replaced him as the Titans’ coordinator.

Pittsburgh has done plenty of homework on Rodgers and doesn’t have major incentive to talk to other teams. The Steelers spent six hours with him during a March visit, a chance to determine if it was a strong potential fit for both sides.

While the Packers are focused on their own offseason pursuits, LaFleur doubled down on his belief Rodgers will be a Steeler and face the Packers when the teams square off Week 8.

“I’m pretty sure they know what they’re doing,” he told Adams. “I’m sure they’re confident in what they’re doing. I fully expect him to be a Pittsburgh Steeler.”

If the question isn’t “if” Rodgers signs, there’s certainly a valid one about “when.” Pittsburgh begins voluntary OTAs next Tuesday ahead of mandatory minicamp in mid-June. If Rodgers doesn’t show up for either, there will be a new set of questions about his commitment to the team and if he’ll truly face his former team in late October.