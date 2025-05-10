Over Or Under? ESPN Projects Slight Decline In Production For Steelers’ TE Pat Freiermuth

Things didn’t end all that well in 2024 for fourth-year tight end Pat Freiermuth of the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he had just three receptions for 15 yards in the Wild Card Round loss to the Baltimore Ravens one week after dropping a crucial fourth-down pass late in the regular season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite that tough close to the season, Freiermuth had a strong 2024 season after signing a four-year extension with the franchise, finishing with 65 receptions for 653 yards and seven touchdowns, reaching numbers he hadn’t achieved since his rookie season, at least from a touchdowns perspective.

But now, entering the 2025 season, Freiermuth will have to learn to work with a new quarterback, whether that’s Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph or rookie Will Howard after Justin Fields and Russell Wilson signed elsewhere in the offseason.

During the 2024 season while working with Fields and Wilson, Freiermuth had some big moments, including six receptions for 65 yards and a score against the Bengals in Week 13, and eight receptions for 85 yards against the Bengals in Week 18.

Now, with George Pickens traded to the Dallas Cowboys and DK Metcalf on the outside drawing major attention, and no real No. 2 option in the passing game right now, Freiermuth could be in for another big season that saw him register 78 targets, especially if Rodgers signs at quarterback.

ESPN’s Mike Clay, in his projections for the Steelers’ offense for the upcoming season, seems to think so, projecting the Steelers to throw for 3,995 yards. Within those projections, he has a strong season outlined for Freiermuth.

So, will Freiermuth go over or under the projection from Clay? Glad you asked.

PAT FREIERMUTH — 2025 PROJECTION FROM ESPN: 68 RECEPTIONS, 602 YARDS, 3 TDs

That projection from Clay for Freiermuth looks solid at first glance, as he would have an increase in receptions. However, it would also signal a drop-off in yardage and a significant decrease in touchdowns. With George Pickens traded to Dallas, the Steelers will have a hole to fill offensively in the passing game, and Freiermuth could step into a larger role, especially in the red zone.

Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith loves to utilize tight ends, and that was clear during the 2024 season for the Steelers. That should only increase in 2025, too, though it might not come through Freiermuth, but rather an increase in usage for a guy like Darnell Washington, and maybe even some work for Donald Parham.

Unless the Steelers go out and add a legitimate No. 2 receiver to the froster this summer, Freiermuth should be in line for a lot of work once again. But it’s hard to see him having 68 receptions for just 602 yards and three touchdowns. I think he’ll be between 60-63 receptions once again, but put up 650+ yards and around five touchdowns, depending on the QB situation.

Verdict: Over in yards and touchdowns, under in receptions