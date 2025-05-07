Orlovsky: George Pickens Trade Takes Steelers ‘Firmly Out Of The Playoff Conversation:’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly sending WR George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys for a package that includes a 2026 third-round draft pick, and trading one of its top receivers doesn’t have ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky optimistic about the team’s outlook in 2025.

“I think this move takes Pittsburgh firmly out of the playoff conversation,” Orlovsky said on Get Up this morning. “Their offense is really DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth right now, Robert Woods. So they don’t really have that secondary pass option.”

Orlovsky questioned if Pittsburgh’s offense is the worst in the league right now and said he thinks that Aaron Rodgers will find the situation “less appealing” with Pickens out of the picture.

Dealing Pickens after acquiring DK Metcalf leaves the Steelers in a familiar spot, as the team now has one legitimate No. 1 receiving option in Metcalf with a lot of question marks behind him. TE Pat Freiermuth once again will likely be the team’s secondary receiving option, and Pittsburgh’s offense right now looks shaky without an answer from QB Aaron Rodgers yet.

Even so, the Steelers found a way to make the postseason last year, and Metcalf should represent an upgrade over Pickens. Recently signed WR Robert Woods should also be an upgrade over WR Van Jefferson, so it’s a little bit premature to completely rule the Steelers out of the playoff conversation.

With that being said, the timing of this trade is puzzling. The Steelers didn’t deal Pickens during the draft (although that was likely due to not receiving the compensation they wanted, as Dallas was initially offering a fourth-round pick), and the team didn’t address the position during the draft. It leaves the Steelers in a tough spot, especially given their uncertain quarterback situation.

If Rodgers does ultimately sign with the Steelers, the offensive outlook is a little bit better. But the Steelers are making themselves worse in 2025 with this trade. It’s a move with an eye toward the future, which is understandable, but it’s a little bit of a mixed message with the team seemingly wanting to compete in 2025 and still pursuing Rodgers.

The Steelers more than likely weren’t going to keep George Pickens beyond this season though, with 2025 being the last year of his deal. They guaranteed themselves future compensation instead of banking on getting a potential compensation pick had he left in free agency, and it’s not hard to see why the team would make the move. Still, it raises serious questions about the offense in 2025 and even after acquiring Metcalf, Orlovsky is right that their offense right now looks like one of the worst in the league.