Omar Khan Provides Timeline Of How George Pickens Trade Happened

Aaron Rodgers aside, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason has been defined by wide receiver trades. The blockbuster move to acquire DK Metcalf followed by Wednesday’s decision to ship George Pickens to Dallas. It leaves Pittsburgh in a similar position as a season ago. A clear No. 1 followed by a lot of question marks. Speaking to reporters Friday, GM Omar Khan offered a timeline of how the trade went down and why it did not occur until after the draft.

“It sorta happened quickly,” Khan said via The Trib’s Chris Adamski. “We had some people inquire during the draft. Nothing that really made sense. Cowboys reached out, I don’t remember what day it was, earlier this week. They proposed something for us to think about. We had conversations internally.”

Steelers GM Omar Khan explains how the trade of George Pickens came together pic.twitter.com/pGluHaXJea — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 9, 2025

Trade rumors between Dallas and Pittsburgh picked up prior to the draft and persisted throughout it. Though Khan didn’t mention it, reporting indicated that the Cowboys’ initial offer was a fourth-round pick. Pittsburgh turned them down until Dallas upped its offer, ultimately sending a 2026 third-round pick plus a 2027 fifth-rounder for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round selection.

Pickens is the latest problematic Steelers receiver to be traded, joining a recent list that includes Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson.

“We also had some conversations with George’s agent, Dave [Mulugheta], who I have a good relationship with,” Omar Khan said, via Adamski. “We discussed where things have been with George, where they are, and where things could go with George. This trade makes sense for everyone.”

Khan appears to be alluding to the difficulty the team has had with Pickens over the years. Though seemingly liked in the locker room, Pickens was volatile and needed constant management as he was liable to commit a game-changing penalty post-snap. His fine totals racked up well into the six-figure range.

Deemed a “fresh start” by Khan, Pickens will enter his contract year in Dallas. A strong season could lead to a massive payday. But he’ll have to prove he can mature and be committed through an entire season. Whether he does or doesn’t is no longer the Steelers’ problem. Their focus is on replacing the playmaking Pickens brought to the team in the hopes of fielding an offense that’s been better than its last several iterations.