OLB Jack Sawyer ‘Gonna Be A Dog’ For Steelers’ Defense, Alex Highsmith Says

If Jack Sawyer didn’t necessarily fill a need, the Steelers certainly believe drafting him represented real value and help now. The fourth-round outside linebacker has steep competition for playing time with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig. But those around him already see the work he is putting in and believe in him.

“He’s gonna be a dog for us,” Highsmith said of Jack Sawyer, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He’s got his right head on his shoulders and he works hard. Like I said, he’s got the right mindset. It’s been cool being able to interact with him and help him out. I came in as a rookie, and T.J. [Watt] and Bud [Dupree] helped me out a lot, as well. That’s one thing I want to be able to pour into the new guys that are coming in.”

As he pointed out, Highsmith was once in Sawyer’s position, coming in behind two established veterans. And Nick Herbig knows what it’s like, too, having done it with this group just two years ago. Herbig showed that even with Watt and Highsmith, though, you can still carve out a niche.

Over his first two seasons, Herbig has played roughly 600 defensive snaps and produced 8.5 sacks with six forced fumbles. He gained some of that playing time due to injury, but he also had injury issues of his own. Now, with a three-headed monster, Jack Sawyer might have a more challenging path to playing time. But as you might guess, he has the right attitude about the whole affair.

“Thankfully for me, my group, and really the whole locker room, is great,” Sawyer said, via Teresa Varley for the Steelers’ website. “All the older guys have been super helpful”, he added, including Jeremiah Moon. “All those guys have been great for me already.”

Of course, Watt isn’t there at OTAs, presumably due to his contract, though it’s not mandatory anyway. Watt’s absence provides Jack Sawyer with more reps, though, which can’t hurt. And while he doesn’t have Watt’s brain to pick, Highsmith and Herbig have plenty to offer.

“It’s been a good experience so far and they’ve helped me with any type of questions, making sure I’m picking the plays up well and understand what I’m doing right now,” Sawyer said, explaining that the outside linebacker room has been very accommodating in his first week with the veterans.

In his final collegiate season, Jack Sawyer stepped up his pass-rush game, but his most representative attribute is his run defense. Many believe that area of his game is what drew the Steelers in most. With Herbig, stronger as a pass rusher, their two reserves have complementary skill sets. It’s unclear whether the Steelers have specific intentions to take advantage of that fact. Neither, however, is deficient in the areas outside of their strength. At least, Sawyer wasn’t in college.