Ohio State’s Ryan Day Relieved That Will Howard Is Going To A ‘Great Organization’

He had to sit through a few more rounds than most anticipated before he heard his name called, but once Ohio State QB Will Howard was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round at No. 185 overall, everything just made sense for player and organization.

After a great 2024 season that saw him transfer to the Buckeyes from Kansas State and then ultimately lead Ohio State to a national championship, playing his best football down the stretch in the playoffs, Howard put himself on the NFL map.

And now he lands with the Steelers, who have a significant need at quarterback both in 2025 and beyond. With the Steelers, Howard profiles as a good fit in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme. He’s also relatively close to home as a Pennsylvania native, and his play style and leadership fit the franchise quite well.

In a piece for ESPN.com discussing the 2025 NFL Draft class with college coaches, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg interviewed Ohio State head coach Ryan Day about his former quarterback.

“It’s exciting, man, to see him go there, for their need, for their situation, it’s a great opportunity for him,” Day told Rittenberg regarding Howard and his landing with the Steelers. “You just get to the point where you just get stressed out because you don’t know where it’s going to be. You see these other guys getting drafted and just want to know where you’re going to be.

“So I know those were a long couple days for him, but ultimately, a lot of relief knowing he’s going to a great organization.”

It was a long couple of days for Howard, who sat through nearly six full rounds before finally hearing his name called. In fact, Howard was even begging the Steelers at one point to draft him, which they ultimately did, setting off quite a moment in the Howard household.

Now, he heads to Pittsburgh where he’ll presumably be the No. 3 quarterback in 2025 behind Aaron Rodgers (should he sign), and Mason Rudolph. That will give Howard a chance to sit and develop, really learn the scheme under Smith, and clean up some areas within his game.

Though he’s viewed as a developmental quarterback by most of the league and the national media, with some stating that he wasn’t the quarterback the Steelers needed in the draft, there is some hope for Howard due to the “requisite moxie” he brings to the position.

With his experience in college, including 28 starts at Kansas State and another 16 at Ohio State, plus his size, toughness and leadership, there’s no telling what Howard could develop into. Having that opportunity in Pittsburgh will be huge for him, which is why Day is happy to see his former signal caller land in a great situation based on need and stability.

He’ll get to keep a close eye on Howard’s NFL career from Columbus, too.