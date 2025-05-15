‘Nothing Really Changed:’ The Ringer Analysts Give Steelers Uninspiring Offseason Grades

Free agency (for all intents and purposes) and the NFL draft have both come and gone. In addition to re-shaping their roster through each, the Steelers made two big wide receiver trades this offseason. Ultimately, the offseason is relatively complete from a team-building standpoint. With that in mind, The Ringer NFL handed out some AFC North offseason grades on Tuesday. Steven Ruiz, Sheil Kapadia, and Diante Lee each gave uninspiring ones for Pittsburgh.

“It doesn’t really move the needle much for me,” Ruiz said of the Steelers potentially landing QB Aaron Rodgers. “I think it takes them from a ‘C’ to a ‘B-‘ for me. If the player does come, I’m a little more bullish on this team. I think the fit, even in Arthur Smith’s offense, isn’t going to be as bad as some people might believe.”

The hosts jokingly refer to Aaron Rodgers as “the player” since he hasn’t signed with the Steelers yet. Without Rodgers, giving a ‘C’ grade to a team with Mason Rudolph as its starter makes sense. If Rodgers signs, the Steelers’ ceiling immediately raises, so the jump to a ‘B-‘ is logical as well. That grade also reflects that Pittsburgh may be able to win a playoff game with Rodgers but probably won’t be contending for a Super Bowl anytime soon.

If the offensive line, most importantly Broderick Jones at left tackle, can protect Rodgers, then he should fit into Smith’s offense better. With Kaleb Johnson and Jaylen Warren in the backfield, those are two players who are going to get a ton of touches. If the line can hold up and allow Rodgers to work in play-action off Smith’s run-first approach, the four-time NFL MVP can still make things happen with his arm.

As for Lee, he agrees that the grade hinges on Rodgers. However, he’s also unimpressed with the lack of overall change despite the moves the Steelers have made.

“I’ve got them right at ‘C’,” Lee said. “The transactions, the guys coming out, the guys coming in, and nothing really changed. It’s very much like we exchange one body type for the exact same body type from a different player. Bringing in Aaron Rodgers is ultimately what this thing is going to hinge upon.”

Lee’s comment about body types feels like a reference to the receiver position. They Steelers traded for a star receiver in DK Metcalf and signed him to a massive contract extension. They also traded their former WR1 over the past couple of seasons in George Pickens.

Thus, they enter 2025 in a similar predicament as last year. They have one big-bodied, dominant deep threat on the outside. Then it’s Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson trying to emerge as WR2. Granted, Metcalf as a WR1 is probably better than Pickens in that role. Yet, their top receiver has a similar skill set, and there’s a familiar lack of overall depth at the position.

Kapadia nearly gives the Steelers an “incomplete” before settling on a ‘C’ grade.

“I went through their moves and I’m like, ‘Alright it feels like they’ve been in the same place as last year,'” he said.

The Steelers have made some nice moves throughout the offseason. Unfortunately, it’s hard to feel like they got any closer to that elusive playoff win. If Rodgers signs with them, and plays well, their ceiling raises. However, while they plugged some holes on defense, there’s just too many question marks on offense. The Ringer analysts aren’t alone in their mediocre Steelers offseason grades, either. It looks like the Steelers will be trying to prove people wrong again in 2025.