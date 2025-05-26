Nick Wright Thinks OTAs Will Be ‘Waste Of Time’ For Steelers Offense Without ‘Real’ QB Aaron Rodgers

With OTAs almost here, it feels unlikely that Aaron Rodgers will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers before they begin. Therefore, the team looks primed to practice with Mason Rudolph as their starter. That might lead to some awkward questions. Recently, Rodgers has dropped some massive hints that he will eventually join the Steelers. However, that hasn’t happened yet. Analyst Nick Wright wonders if Steelers offensive players will give their full effort with Rudolph, not Rodgers, under center.

“The Steelers have OTAs tomorrow,” Wright said Monday on FS1’s First Things First. “Is anything positive gonna come of that from the offensive side of the ball? If you’re a Pittsburgh Steeler, are you really trying to get on the same page with Mason Rudolph? Does timing matter?

“Is anyone on the Steelers’ offense going to be able to think as if this is important? How could they? What do the coaches do? Be like, ‘Well, Mason’s our quarterback.’ How do they message it? Do they lie to him? Do they say, ‘Okay, we all know our real quarterback’s not here.’ How do they do it? It’s a waste of time.”

OTAs are voluntary, which means that any player who attends them wants to be there. Why would any player show up if they didn’t intend to try their best? Maybe players will wonder how things will change when Rodgers does show up, but it’s doubtful that they’d dwell on a player who isn’t there.

Also, it’s highly unlikely that Steelers coaches will lie to Rudolph about his job status. It hasn’t been a secret that the team is pursuing Rodgers. That started before Pittsburgh signed Rudolph, too. When he signed with the Steelers, he likely understood that there was a good chance they would sign Rodgers as their starter.

Even with the Rodgers question hanging over their heads, players have reasons to want to get work in with Rudolph. Right now, he’s their starting quarterback. Assuming Rodgers will sign in Pittsburgh, even with all the evidence signaling that it should happen, could be dangerous. He didn’t rule retirement out earlier this year. Maybe Rudolph will be the Steelers’ starter to begin the 2025 season.

Just as well, Rodgers is 41 years old and suffered a significant injury in 2023. If he plays this season, he could suffer an injury, thrusting Rudolph back into the starting role. In that case, the extra work players are getting with him now could matter.

Despite their postseason failures recently, the Steelers’ goal is to win a Super Bowl. That’s why they usually have perfect attendance at OTAs. Players understand that getting the team together to jell is important. Maybe missing OTAs isn’t a huge deal. However, that extra work could show up during the season.

Rodgers isn’t signed with the Steelers right now. He has no obligation to join them for OTAs. All the Steelers can do is focus on making their team as it is better. If players feel like it’s going to be a waste of time without Rodgers, then they probably won’t show up. Players who are there want to work, though. Showing up and not trying only hurts the team.