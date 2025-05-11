Nick Wright: Cowboys Put Themselves In ‘No-Win’ Position Trading For ‘Overrated’ George Pickens

For the past three seasons, George Pickens has flashed star potential with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His catalogue of spectacular catches is incredible. However, he’s struggled with maturity issues. That’s likely part of the reason why the Steelers traded Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. On paper, it looks like the Cowboys won the deal, acquiring one of the most talented young receivers in the league. Analyst Nick Wright doesn’t agree with that, though.

“The only thing worse, in my opinion, than trading a third-round pick for one year of George Pickens then letting him be a free agent, is giving that guy $50 million guaranteed,” Wright said recently on The Colin Cowherd Podcast. “The Cowboys put themselves in a position where it’s no win.

“‘Do we pay this guy early when he’s never been the top 10 in the NFL of anything?’ His career numbers are pedestrian. His production has never outpaced his targets. And he quits on routes. A million problems there.”

There’s a lot of risk attached to Pickens, for multiple reasons. First of all, he’s scheduled to be a free agent after this season, and he’s made it clear he doesn’t intend on signing a new deal until the year is over. That Pickens could be one and done in Dallas. The Cowboys have had issues paying some of their own players in the past. That includes Micah Parsons, who still needs a new deal.

Also, Pickens can be a volatile player. In only three seasons, he’s got a long list of emotional on-field outbursts. Last year, there were several examples of Pickens getting into fights on the field, often hurting the Steelers.

Few of yinz wanted to see the George Pickens & Greg Newsome end-of-game dustup on the all-22. I cut this up and zoomed in. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/KUm2y4bmeo — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 24, 2024

Will Pickens’ attitude be any better as the No. 2 option with the Cowboys? While he should see less attention from defenses, he could also find himself getting frustrated if he isn’t as involved in the offense as he wants to be. In a contract year, Pickens will want to maximize his value.

While Pickens could be worth that risk, Wright doesn’t think that he is, having a lower opinion than most of the young receiver.

“I think that George Pickens is one of the more overrated players in the whole league,” he said. “This is one of my favorite and kind of relatively newest takes, which is talent has become wildly overrated, particularly in the NFL. Obviously, you need a requisite level of talent. However, this idea that talent is some cure-all when this guy has been a pain in the ass every step of his football life.”

Maybe Pickens is overrated by some people. However, there are some good reasons for that. His talent can’t be denied. While that doesn’t always outweigh the headache he brings, it is a marvel. Not many receivers can make the catches that Pickens does.

There are reasons why this trade could benefit the Cowboys. Pickens gives them the complement to CeeDee Lamb that they’ve been seeking. It’s not like they gave up much for him, either. They essentially only gave up a 2026 third-round pick. If they feel like they can contain Pickens’ outbursts, then this trade could be a home run for them.

There’s no guarantee which version of Pickens that the Cowboys will get, though. Will he take this trade as an opportunity to change the narrative around him? Or will he crash and burn with his new team, like many former Steelers receivers before him? That’s the gamble that the Cowboys took.