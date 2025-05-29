Nick Herbig Would ‘Love’ T.J. Watt To Be At OTAs, But Happy To Take Advantage Of Starting Reps

One of the biggest storylines for the Pittsburgh Steelers in OTAs is who isn’t in attendance. Through two days, there have been a few players who haven’t been seen. That includes T.J. Watt, who is seeking a contract extension. OTAs are voluntary, so it isn’t too big of a deal that Watt isn’t there. That also allows Nick Herbig to get more first-team reps. While Herbig isn’t celebrating Watt’s absence, he is happy that he can get more work in with the starters.

“I’d love T.J. [Watt] to be here, that’s my guy,” Herbig said Wednesday via Pittsburgh’s DSEN on YouTube. “But any chance I get to run with the ones, that’s an awesome feeling. I feel like I prepare every day like that. I’m prepared to be a starter.

“You never know when your number’s gonna be called. In this league, you don’t want to miss your shot, you don’t want to miss your opportunity, so you’ve got to stay ready.”

Herbig has only been in the NFL for two seasons, but in that time, he’s shown a lot. He’s been an excellent depth piece for the Steelers. Last year, Herbig even got his first taste of being a starter when Alex Highsmith was injured. While he ended up dealing with injuries of his own in 2024, Herbig finished the year with 5.5 sacks.

This season, there’s hope Herbig will take another step forward. While he isn’t likely to start with Watt and Highsmith on the team, he’ll be the next man up if either of them gets hurt. Herbig needs a little bit of polish as a run defender, but he’s very disruptive rushing the passer.

With Watt and the Steelers not agreeing on a new contract yet, Herbig could continue to work with the starters this offseason. Perhaps Watt will miss other offseason activities until he gets a new deal. That would allow Herbig to continue sharpening his skills. He’s a promising young player, and he should have a presence on the Steelers’ defense this year, regardless of whether he’s starting or not.

However, it’s important to note that, while Herbig is good, no one can replace Watt. He’s a difference maker and one of the best players in the league. He and the Steelers will likely iron out a new deal at some point before the season begins. However, any work Watt misses should benefit Herbig. Maybe that will help the young pass rusher be even better this year.