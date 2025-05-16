NFL Schedule Release Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The 2025 schedule was released Wednesday night, putting in order the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponents we’ve known since the 2024 season ended. Notable highlights of the team’s slate include a Week 1 opener at the New York Jets, a Week 2 home opener versus the Seattle Seahawks, a Week 4 game in Ireland hosting the Minnesota Vikings, and another tough end to the schedule with four 2024 playoff teams over the final six weeks.

Like it or not, it’s the hand the Steelers have been dealt. They’ll look to take advantage of an “easier” start to the schedule to make up for the gauntlet ending, though as last year proved, a hot start is no guarantee of being enough.

The rest of the week has been fairly quiet. The George Pickens trade reactions are largely over and the Aaron Rodgers wait continues.

Pittsburgh held its rookie minicamp last weekend, the first chance to watch the rookie class work. Most of the draft picks spoke and Mike Tomlin held a brief meeting with the media, though no comments from any of the group was especially notable. QB Will Howard and RB Kaleb Johnson received praise, but the evaluation period is just beginning.

The team made a series of roster moves on the other side, signing three players who tried out during rookie minicamp. They included veteran RB Trey Sermon, who ran over the Steelers in 2023 while a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers will hit the practice field May 27 for the start of voluntary OTAs. We’ll see if there’s clarity at quarterback by then.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes through the wire.

1 – Pittsburgh will host Minnesota for the Ireland game. Do you like the matchup?

2 – On a scale of 1-10, how happy are you to see the Steelers open the season against the Jets?

3 – Who gains more yards for their team in 2025 – RB Kaleb Johnson or RB Najee Harris?

4 – Which WR are you more comfortable with as the Steelers’ potential starter – Calvin Austin III or Roman Wilson?

5 – Will RB Cordarrelle Patterson be on the Steelers’ roster when the team reports to training camp in late July?

Recap of 2025 Rookie Minicamp Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: The George Pickens trade landed at 6.0 on the Steelers Depot respondents’ 1-10 Happiness Scale. Respondents recognized his talent but understood the need for change. As Bung commented, “a regrettable 8. If Tomlin wants him traded then it was time for him to move on.. REALLY wanted to see a Metcalf & George duo this season though…if he implodes in Dallas then up this to a perfect 10! not because i want the kid to fail but because it’s Dallas.”

Question 2: Depot respondents identified a variety of receivers for the Steelers to pursue to replace George Pickens. Gabe Davis was mentioned twice, and Amari Cooper received four votes. DJ Moore and Keenan Allen tied with five votes apiece, but no one wants to break the bank with draft capital. Lucky Beagle, among four folks who said nobody, stated “none…not interested in using draft picks in a trade and they recently added a FA WR.”

Question 3: Twenty-five tryout players attended Steelers rookie minicamp along with their 2025 draft class, undrafted free agents and five young veterans. The Steelers signed three of the tryout players in running backs Trey Sermon and Max Hurleman and offensive tackle Gareth Warren. Six respondents pegged the answer. But the median response was just 1.5 tryout players receiving a contract.

Question 4: We are pessimistic about Aaron Rodgers signing with the Steelers by May 27. Sixteen of 22 respondents say Aaron Rodgers will not sign by the start of Pittsburgh’s OTAs. Newguy68 expressed some of the sentiment. “Time to move on. If he wants to be here, he would be here by now. I am perfectly content with starting Mason [Rudolph] for the beginning of the season and maybe let Will (Howard) get a chance.”

Question 5: Respondents believe Jaylen Warren will get the bulk of touches early in the year but that by season’s end, Kaleb Johnson will have overtaken him. Banastre Tarleton says, “Warren out of the gate but Johnson wins Tomlin’s trust and is the bell-cow back in time to end up as the season leader.”

Questions Pickens Trade Happiness Scale WR to Replace Pickens Tryout Players Signed Rodgers Signs by 27 May? RB More Touches SD Consensus 6.0 Keenan Allen or DJ Moore 1.5 No Kaleb Johnson Correct Answers Your Call TBD 3 TBD TBD

