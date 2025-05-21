NFL Passes Onside Kick Rule Change Proposal

The NFL has passed a rule change proposal affecting the onside kick, as now teams can declare an onside kick any time when they’re trailing. Last season, when the dynamic kickoff went into effect, teams could only declare an onside kick in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the 10 cover guys (non-kicker) will also be on the 35-yard line, even with the ball, after previously needing to be back back a yard, a move that the NFL hopes will improve the chances the kicking team recovers the ball. SI’s Albert Breer reported the details of the change.

This vote was unanimous. It also includes moving players on the onside kick team up a yard, which the NFL hopes will help improve rate of recovery by the kicking team. The ball is on 35, previously the 10 cover guys had to be on the 34. They'll now be even w/the ball at the 35. https://t.co/kr3td76vYR — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 21, 2025

While the onside kick is rarely successful and alternatives have been discussed, it never made much sense when the NFL changed it last year to only allow teams to try an onside kick in the fourth quarter. While that’s been changed, only teams that are trailing can declare an onside kick, while prior to 2024, either team could attempt an onside kick if they wanted.

The change to player positioning should hopefully at least make the kick more exciting and give the kicking team a better chance at recovering the ball. It’s exciting when an onside kick does work, but it doesn’t work much, with a 6.45% success rate on the play last season, per Odds Shark.

NFL onside kick success rate, last 10 seasons 📊 2015- 14.92%

2016- 11.11%

2017- 21.43%

⬇️Running start banned on kickoff

2018- 7.69%

2019- 12.9%

2020- 4.48%

2021- 16.07%

2022- 5.36%

2023- 4.23%

⬇️ Dynamic kickoff implemented

2024- 6.45% Should they switch it back? pic.twitter.com/ZZ1nCnaJzh — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) November 20, 2024

The game didn’t go Pittsburgh’s way, but one of the more notable onside kicks went in Pittsburgh’s favor during Super Bowl XXX. The Steelers attempted one down 10 in the fourth quarter, recovering and driving down the field for a touchdown to cut the Cowboys’ lead to three.

January 28, 1996 With just over 11 minutes left in Super Bowl XXX, having just closed Dallas's lead to 10, #Steelers head coach Bill Cowher calls for a "surprise onside" kick. Pittsburgh recovers and drives for a TD, trimming the #Cowboys' lead to 20-17pic.twitter.com/2iDzejfHtM — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 29, 2024

The revision to the rule should hopefully bring some excitement back into the play, and it’s one that the NFL feels will. It wouldn’t be a surprise if further changes came down the line to the onside kick if this revision doesn’t improve recovery success rates. But it’s a better idea than what the league had last year, and recovery rates should at least be higher than in 2024.