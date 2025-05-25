New Contract Details For Steelers RB Trey Sermon Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed running back Trey Sermon to a one-year contract a couple of weeks ago and the details related to that deal have now surfaced. Sermon was an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2025 NFL year on March 11 after playing last season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Sermon’s deal, according to the NFLPA, has a base salary of $1.17 million. He did not receive a signing bonus. This is a veteran benefit deal so Sermon’s cap number for 2024 will be $1.03 million, which is the same as the base salary of a player with just two credited seasons. Sermon did not receive any guaranteed money this deal.

Sermon was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. As a rookie in 2021, he appeared in nine games and started two. He totaled 41 carries for 167 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in limited offensive playing time.

The 49ers parted ways with Sermon prior to the start of the 2022 regular season and he was claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles. He appeared in two games with the Eagles and totaled two carries for 19 yards in limited offensive playing time.

Sermon spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Colts. He appeared in 31 total games over the course of the last two seasons and started three of those contests. In those two seasons, Sermon registered 319 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 91 carries. He was also credited with 19 receptions for another 122 yards.

In his first four NFL seasons, Sermon has played in 42 regular-season games with five starts. He has registered 505 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 134 total attempts. He also has 22 career receptions for another 138 yards. He has logged 468 offensive snaps in the NFL and 106 more on special teams.

Trey Sermon joins a running back room in Pittsburgh that includes Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson, Kenneth Gainwell, Jonathan Ward, Evan Hull, rookie Kaleb Johnson, and rookie Max Hurleman.