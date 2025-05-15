Montgomery: Minkah Fitzpatrick Is The Steeler Facing The Most Pressure In 2025

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2019, it felt like a significant franchise shift. It all but guaranteed that the following draft the Steelers would not have a first-round pick for the first time since 1967. That showed just how highly they thought of Fitzpatrick. Almost immediately, it looked like a genius move. Fitzpatrick gave the Steelers an instant boost, being named a first-team All-Pro. However, going into 2025, he might be the Steeler facing the most pressure.

Last year, Fitzpatrick played in all 17 games, making the Pro Bowl, but he only forced two turnovers. In the past two seasons, he’s only had one interception. Part of that is because injuries limited him to only 10 games. His lack of splash plays has still been a little disappointing, though.

That might be because he set the bar so high during his first few years in Pittsburgh. He was a first-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons as a Steeler, posting a total of nine interceptions. While he was fine in 2021, Fitzpatrick put up another spectacular season in 2022 with six interceptions. He was a first-team All-Pro again, looking like one of the best defenders in the league.

With 96 days now left to go before the Steelers play the Falcons in Week 1, here is Minkah Fitzpatrick going 96 yards for a touchdown via an interception versus the Colts at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh in 2019.@minkfitz_21 #HereWeGo #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/docQyK1tEm — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) June 4, 2024

While Fitzpatrick has been far from a bad player in the last two years, he hasn’t had nearly the same production. That’s led to some fans criticizing him. Although that might not be totally warranted, Fitzpatrick is one of the highest-paid safeties in the NFL, and with that comes high expectations.

After the 2025 season, Fitzpatrick will only have one year left on his deal. He’ll likely be looking for a contract extension before the 2026 season starts. That means this season is an important one for him. Set to turn 29 in November, Fitzpatrick is nearing his last chance to cash in with a big contract.

His recent lack of takeaways might not be his fault with opposing teams not throwing his way as much. That isn’t the only value that Fitzpatrick provides, either. He is a steady presence on the back end of the Steelers’ defense, and without him, their team is worse.

However, the Steelers might find themselves with a tough decision regarding Fitzpatrick if he has another middling year. Based on the other top safety contracts, he’ll likely be seeking a deal with an average annual value around $25 million. With T.J. Watt scheduled to get a big deal this year, and DK Metcalf also recently signing a massive deal, the Steelers might be hesitant to give out another large contract.

Fitzpatrick’s value is evident when he’s on the field. He’s a solid tackler, a fantastic communicator, and one of the Steelers’ most reliable players. However, getting back to being a takeaway machine could earn him a much bigger paycheck. If he takes another step back, though, his future in Pittsburgh could be in question.