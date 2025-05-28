Missing OTAs, Ross Tucker Says Aaron Rodgers ‘Can’t Argue He Wants To Win’

The Steelers made Aaron Rodgers their priority at quarterback early in the offseason. Unfortunately, Rodgers hasn’t returned that same favor yet. The 20th-year veteran has hinted at joining the Steelers. Yet, he hasn’t made an official decision on the 2025 season. If he had, this week’s Organized Team Activities (OTAs) would have been an excellent time to get acclimated to his new team. Former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker thinks Rodgers doesn’t want to win, as he continues to wait to make a decision.

“He just can’t argue he wants to win,” Tucker said Wednesday in a video posted on his podcast’s X page. “He just can’t argue that winning is a priority this year for him. Every day he’s not on the field, in a new offense, with his new teammates, he’s making it very clear he doesn’t really care that much about trying to win games this year for the Pittsburgh Steelers, assuming he signs with them. He has every right to do what he wants, I have the right, though, to say he doesn’t want to win that badly.”

These comments are similar to ones Tucker made earlier this offseason when he claimed that Rodgers isn’t as committed as he should be.

Tucker’s clearly annoyed with Aaron Rodgers, and even some local beat writers feel that it may be becoming a sideshow. On Tuesday, Brian Batko expressed a similar sentiment while speaking on 93.7 The Fan. That said, Rodgers is not on the roster yet. Therefore, he has no requirement to be at these OTAs. Even if he was on the roster these workouts are voluntary. A handful of Steelers veterans already missed OTAs on Tuesday.

It’s been reported that the Steelers don’t care too much as to when Aaron Rodgers shows up. However, they can’t be thrilled with how this whole situation has played out. Some looked at these OTAs as a potential deadline for Rodgers to sign. With that now out the window, it’s simply another instance in which Rodgers has made the Steelers wait longer than most expected.

At this point, though, the Steelers have little other choice. Trading for Kirk Cousins could be an option. However, his contract complicates things, and he’d require some sort of asset in return. The Steelers have Mason Rudolph already in the building, and there’s a good amount of familiarity there. Even after Rodgers’ tough 2024 season in New York, though, he looks like a better option given Rudolph’s performance in Tennessee.

The Steelers’ second set of OTAs run from June 3-5. After that, mandatory minicamp is a week later, from June 10-12th. If Rodgers isn’t on the roster past those dates, then training camp in July would be the next possible deadline.