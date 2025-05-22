Meeting Joe Greene Changed Everything For Keeanu Benton

Coming out of Wisconsin in the 2023 NFL Draft, Keeanu Benton didn’t know much about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tradition, particularly along the defensive line.

But the second-round pick was a fast learner, thanks to conversations with Hall of Famer “Mean” Joe Greene and Hall of Honor member Casey Hampton. Now, he’s aiming to uphold the standard and the tradition within the defensive line room for the Black and Gold.

“See, at first I didn’t [know the tradition], but meeting those guys like Casey Hampton and the vets that done did it, meeting Joe Greene, and just hearing their stories and kind of how the foundation of the Steelers was built, almost,” Benton said on The Money Down Podcast, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “It takes you, especially as a d-lineman here, it’s way bigger than you, it’s way bigger than ball. Like, you gotta go out here and ball out for the people that done did it before you.

“And, you know, being around those guys and them kind of accepting me into their brotherhood already, I just wanted to give my all. So, my rookie year, I got the opportunity to do so and tried to ball out.”

Once you join the Steelers, you are a member for life (mostly). The tradition is real, especially along the defensive line. There’s a standard to uphold there, and that standard has been passed down from generation to generation. It went from guys like “Mean” Joe Greene and L.C. Greenwood to the likes of Gary Dunn, Keith Willis, Joel Steed, Aaron Smith, Hampton, Brett Keisel and Cameron Heyward.

Now, Benton is the latest in that line, and he’s also now tasked with helping pass on the tradition to rookies Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black.

He might not have known much about the tradition and the history of defensive line in Pittsburgh, but he’s gotten a crash course in it working under the guidance of Heyward. Since joining the Steelers, Benton has been a key piece of the defense, especially last season when he held down the starting nose tackle job.

Across two seasons, Benton has recorded 72 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 8 pass breakups, 1 interception and 16 quarterback hits. He’s had his moments as a pass rusher, and he’s had some struggles in run defense. But when on the field, Benton’s motor runs hot, and the effort is at a high level.

He runs to the football, which is required to be a defensive lineman in Pittsburgh, and plays with the necessary snarl to fit into the culture. Expectations are high for Benton entering Year 3. He’s coming off an up-and-down second season but should have a larger role in 2025 after the release of Larry Ogunjobi.

Hopefully we see the best of Benton this fall. The talent is there, and he’s immersed himself in the Steelers’ tradition. Now it’s time for the play to take off.