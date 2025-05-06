McCourty Thinks Steelers Will Welcome Aaron Rodgers With ‘Arms Wide Open’ If He Signs With Them

The NFL offseason is rolling on as team activities have already started. Despite that, Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t made a decision on his future. The Pittsburgh Steelers have remained patient, with their major decision makers feeling confident that they’ll eventually land Rodgers. However, it would be interesting to hear what Pittsburgh’s players think. Will some of them be frustrated that Rodgers is waiting so long to join their team? Former NFL corner Jason McCourty doesn’t think that will be the case.

“I think for guys like Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, some of those older players in that locker room, you want to have a response,” McCourty said recently on The Jim Rome Show. “But I think, at the same time, we always would say it as players, control what you can control. For them, you’re looking at their roster, you could really use a guy like Aaron Rodgers.

“As much as you hate the fact that you’re playing the waiting game, he’s not giving you an answer, he’s not even saying whether he wants to play or not next year, when he does make that decision, if it is to continue to play next season and if it is for the Pittsburgh Steelers, you’re gonna be sitting there with your arms wide open, welcoming him in.”

"When he does make a decision — if it is to continue to play next season and if it is for the Pittsburgh Steelers — you're gonna be sitting there with your arms wide open."@JasonMcCourty on the Aaron Rodgers waiting game in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/1FslNAXp6Y — Jim Rome (@jimrome) May 5, 2025

McCourty isn’t wrong. The Steelers have a talented roster. And they’ve done a lot this offseason to fix some of the issues that plagued them last year. That includes adding some more dynamic weapons on offense. However, they’re still lacking under center.

Currently, Mason Rudolph is penciled in as their starter. While he’s not the worst option, he also hasn’t shown that he can consistently be a quality starter. Despite not being the same player that he once was, Rodgers would be an immediate upgrade over Rudolph. Near the end of the 2024 season, he looked more like himself.

Some Steelers veterans might be getting irritated with Rodgers drawing this process out. However, it doesn’t seem like he’s doing it for no reason. Rodgers stated that he’s dealing with personal issues that require his attention. Therefore, he can’t fully commit to football right now, even if he wants to play.

Heyward has expressed how excited he would be if Rodgers joins the Steelers. He’s also preached patience, which makes it seem like he’s not upset with Rodgers. At 36 years old, no Steeler’s window to compete is closing faster than Heyward’s. If he’s willing to wait for Rodgers, that should say a lot.

If Father Time doesn’t totally catch Rodgers, then he could be the Steelers’ best quarterback in years. For most of the past few years, they’ve won in spite of their quarterback, not because of them. That could change with Rodgers. Good things come to those who wait. Maybe that will ring true with the Steelers and Rodgers this year.