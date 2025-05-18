McCorkle: Calvin Austin III Isn’t A Star Yet—But The Steelers Should Still Extend Him

The Pittsburgh Steelers have long prided themselves on building through the draft, but their current roster tells a different story—especially on offense. Just a handful of homegrown players have earned second contracts with the team. The defense boasts a few, including T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Cameron Heyward, and even Isaiahh Loudermilk, who recently re-signed on a one-year deal. But on offense? Pat Freiermuth is the only one. That needs to change, and I think Calvin Austin III is the perfect candidate.

It may not seem like a high-priority signing right now, but I would argue his career trajectory is still promising and that his impact goes beyond the box score.

After missing his rookie season to a foot injury and enduring the dysfunctional Canada-Pickett offense in year two, Austin had a mini breakout in his third year. He caught 36 passes for 548 yards and four TDs while playing just 52.5 percent of the offensive snaps.

When the Steelers committed to getting Austin more involved during George Pickens’ injury in December, Austin had nine receptions for 130 yards over a two-game span while playing roughly 77 percent of the snaps.

He also delivered as a punt return specialist with 10.3 yards per return and a TD last season. His elite 4.32 speed is starting to show up more consistently as the game slows down for him and his role grows.

Internally, Austin is highly respected. Russell Wilson dubbed him the biggest star of the Steelers’ season. That is perhaps an overstatement, but a telling one. Roman Wilson called him the leader of the WR room last offseason. Not George Pickens. Not Van Jefferson. Calvin Austin III.

He’s not just another diva wide receiver in a long line of them in Pittsburgh. How many years now have the talking heads been discussing the death of the “Steeler Way”? It has been a frequent talking point in recent years, and especially on the offensive side of the ball. There is obviously a strong correlation between the lack of continuity and the dying culture.

Somebody like Austin, who is young, rising, and respected by his teammates is exactly the type of guy they should look to extend.

Various insiders have reported the Steelers think more highly of Austin than people realize. GM Omar Khan even said they wouldn’t have traded George Pickens if they weren’t confident in some of the guys on their roster. Austin would obviously be near the top of that list.

With Aaron Rodgers telling the world that he would be willing to play for $10 million on a one-year deal, the Steelers have plenty of cash to spend. Even if you factor in T.J. Watt’s expected extension, there is plenty left to go around.

Austin would be affordable right now, and he represents a necessary building block on offense. The Steelers can’t afford to continue churning their roster at recent rates, and the only way to stop that trend is to start extending players they like that fit the vision and culture of the team.

Austin fits the vision. He fits the culture. Time to get the deal done.