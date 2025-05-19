Mason Rudolph Explains ‘Awesome’ First Interaction With Aaron Rodgers As A Rookie

If the Pittsburgh Steelers sign QB Aaron Rodgers, it won’t be the first time he’ll interact with QB Mason Rudolph. Rudolph told The Pat McAfee Show’s Mark Kaboly that after the Steelers and Packers met in 2018 during a preseason game, Rodgers gave him some words of encouragement following a 51-34 Steelers loss.

“Financial compensation will tell you what’s going to go down in terms of the depth chart” Mark Kaboly / Steelers Correspondent

For The @PatMcAfeeShow PITTSBURGH — Mason Rudolph has heard as much about Aaron Rodgers and his future with the Steelers as anybody else – very little… pic.twitter.com/gZArInydF2 — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) May 19, 2025

“I had a rough, early outing, and he came over and said hello and offered some words of encouragement and motivated me to keep working hard,” Rudolph said. “It doesn’t happen a lot. He went out of his way to say hello to me, and that was awesome.”

Rodgers played just one series in the game, going 2-4 for 35 yards and a touchdown. It wasn’t a pretty performance out of Rudolph, who as a rookie went just 5-12 for 47 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Hearing from one of the best quarterbacks of all-time who was still playing at a high level following a rough performance in one of his first actual games probably helped Rudolph pick his head up a bit after a game in which he struggled.

Despite their initial encounter in 2018, Rudolph and Rodgers haven’t talked this offseason. The Steelers signed Rudolph early on in free agency and have continued to pursue Rodgers, who would wind up starting over Mason Rudolph if he does sign. Rudolph told Kaboly he hasn’t talked to Rodgers, or any other quarterback that the Steelers could potentially sign, this offseason. However, he said he was aware of Pittsburgh’s quarterback plan when he signed.

While Rudolph is a veteran at this point, Rodgers’ helping encourage him after the game is a sign of his leadership. With the Steelers having a rookie quarterback in the room in sixth-round pick Will Howard, it can speak to Rodgers’ ability to potentially be a mentor and help out a young quarterback. It’s also a moment that seems to have stuck with Rudolph, and it should lead to a quarterback room that can be collaborative and without tension.

Regardless of if Rodgers signs or not, Rudolph told Kaboly that he’s confident in his ability to lead the Steelers whenever he’s called upon. He played the best football of his career during the end of his first stint with the Steelers in 2023, leading the team to three straight wins to help them sneak into the playoffs. His performance was surely on the minds of Pittsburgh’s front office when they decided to bring him back, and it likely plays into their confidence that he can be an effective starter, if need be.