Mason Rudolph Acknowledges Role ‘Financial Compensation’ Plays In QB Depth Chart

Mason Rudolph has learned a lot of hard lessons throughout his career since being drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He entered a situation where he was stuck behind Ben Roethlisberger with no chance of climbing beyond the backup role. Then, the moment Roethlisberger retired, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky and drafted first-round QB Kenny Pickett.

Based on the 2023 season, Rudolph ended up being the best quarterback of the three that year. But he didn’t get his opportunity until the final three weeks of the regular season after injuries and poor play from the others forced him into action. Football is a business, and Rudolph learned the hard way that a team’s level of investment in players often determines the depth chart.

“I learned a long time ago that the financial compensation will tell you what’s going to go down in terms of the depth chart,” Rudolph said via Kaboly and Mack on YouTube. “I get it. All I can do is keep having a good spring…and make the most of every rep. That’s what I’ve done my whole career. I am confident that I will be able to play well and win games when my name is called.”

For Rudolph, that level of investment is currently a two-year, $7.5 million contract that he signed in March. The rest of the quarterback room consists of sixth-round rookie QB Will Howard and veteran backup QB Skylar Thompon on a one-year, $1.1 million contract. For now, that makes Rudolph the top dog in the room.

Omar Khan has said numerous times that they want to go into training camp with four quarterbacks, so they will obviously acquire one more between now and the end of July. All signs point to that being future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers. He announced to the world that he would play for $10 million on a one-year deal via The Pat McAfee Show earlier in the offseason. Even at that steep discount, that would presumably put Rudolph as the primary backup.

Not everybody thinks that is a given, however. Longtime Steelers backup Charlie Batch believes Rudolph could have a leg up on Rodgers if he continues to drag his feet on a decision and ends up missing more of the offseason program. Arthur Smith runs a different kind of offense than Rodgers is used to, which includes a whole new set of lingo. Perhaps more importantly, Mason Rudolph has a history with Calvin Austin III, Jaylen Warren and Pat Freiermuth. He’s spent the past month or so working with other new playmakers on the team.

“It’s been a good month,” Rudolph said. “What Arthur likes to do fits my game.”

Various reports have stated this offseason that the Steelers aren’t panicked about their quarterback situation even if Rodgers ends up retiring. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor said the Steelers “really like” Rudolph and are comfortable with him if he ends up needing to be the starter. Some of his teammates have expressed that confidence, too.

Rodgers isn’t a sure thing until the contract is signed. Even if he does sign, he will be playing catchup while Rudolph is already getting settled in with the new offensive system. It’s a familiar position for Mason Rudolph to be in, unsure where he will end up on the depth chart. History says he will end up starting some games even if he isn’t QB1. Whatever that role is, he will be ready.