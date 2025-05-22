‘Makes All The Sense’ For Steelers To Keep Aaron Rodgers ‘Happy’ By Getting Him WR He Wants, Says Insider

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain in pursuit of QB Aaron Rodgers, with owner Art Rooney II saying today that the team will continue to wait for him to make a decision. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has been adamant that the Steelers could look to add to their receiver room if Rodgers signs, and he said on The PM Team on 93.7 The Fan that New York Jets WR Allen Lazard is a real option. While players like Gabe Davis and Keenan Allen remain available in free agency, Fittipaldo believes that it would make sense to keep Rodgers happy with a receiver of his choosing.

“Not that you have to do everything that Aaron Rodgers wants, but I do think it would make some sense if he wants Allen Lazard on the team and he doesn’t want a Gabe Davis or a Keenan Allen,” Fittipaldo said. “I think it makes all the sense in the world to go out and make him happy.”

While Davis and Allen have produced more than Lazard, he’s been a favorite of Rodgers since being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2018. He’s played with Rodgers every season of his career, with his best season coming in 2022 when he caught 60 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, he hauled in 37 receptions for 530 yards and six touchdowns with the Jets, and he would be a quality depth piece for Pittsburgh’s receiver room.

Fittipaldo pointed out that Lazard likely wouldn’t cost much to acquire, which would make it an easy move for the Steelers to make. Lazard has a $2,250,00 base salary with just $1,750,000 guaranteed in 2025 per Over The Cap, and with the Jets having plenty of receiver depth, moving on from Lazard isn’t something that they would likely think twice about.

After trading George Pickens, there’s room for the Steelers to add at wide receiver. It’s not a necessity, and Omar Khan said he’s happy with where the room is. But if it’ll appease their starting quarterback to add a player that he’s familiar with, it’s a move that’s worth making for the Steelers. Acquiring someone like Lazard won’t move the needle too much in any direction, but his familiarity with Rodgers should help him acclimate quickly and play a role for the Steelers, if they do acquire him.

Fittipaldo also said adding a receiver is a “dead issue” unless the team acquires Rodgers, but once he signs, the team will have someone else in the building by training camp. So, any acquisition is seemingly dependent on Aaron Rodgers, which could increase the odds that Lazard winds up being the team’s target.