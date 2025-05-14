‘Made Themselves A Worse Football Team:’ Craig Carton Critical Of Steelers Trading Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have rid themselves of a headache in George Pickens. Addition by subtraction. But the Steelers still must find the right formula to replace what Pickens offered on the field and it’s hard to believe they’ll be a more productive offensive unit post-trade. FOX Sports’ Craig Carton was quick to take the team to task for the move.

“I raised my hand when they made the trade. I don’t get the trade,” Carton said Wednesday on Breakfast Ball. “And I know he’s been, had issues, been fined, a hundred times between the NFL and the Steelers internally. They made themselves a worse football team this year.”

A fair take from Carton. Pickens was clearly difficult to manage. What’s public is concerning enough. The penalties, the fines, showing up late to games, and tape that showed clear low-effort moments. It’s fair to wonder the stories that exist behind the scenes, the things Mike Tomlin was able to keep under wraps.

But football is a results-oriented business. On Sundays, Pickens brought plenty of results. Despite the team’s public confidence, neither Roman Wilson nor Calvin Austin III will produce like he did or at the least, won’t win the same way Pickens won during his three-year Steelers tenure. Since he was drafted in 2022, Pickens had more receptions of 20-plus yards (56) then the next four-closest Steelers combined (53).

Sharing the same thought as current Steelers like Beanie Bishop Jr. and former ones like QB Ben Roethlisberger, Craig Carton saw the appeal of a passing game dominated by DK Metcalf and Pickens.

“Why wouldn’t you want two great wide receivers?” he said. “The trade made no sense, but it also tells me so much more went on behind-the-scenes that we are not privy to.”

Those behind-the-scenes reasons are exactly why Pickens is gone, in addition to him being on the last year of his rookie deal. Pittsburgh wasn’t going to re-sign him and landed a guaranteed 2026 draft pick for him instead of a 2027 selection. Carton’s critiques are fair, though he answered his own question as to why Pickens was dealt. Time will tell if the Steelers can prove him wrong.