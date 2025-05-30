Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,548)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,548 on this Friday afternoon, I say the Steelers’ offensive line has plenty of questions that need answered in 2025. But they also have one key answer that was lacking in previous offseasons.
Direct download link:
