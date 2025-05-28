Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,546)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,546 this Wednesday afternoon, I explain why it’s a mistake for the Pittsburgh Steelers to delay retiring QB Terry Bradshaw’s jersey number and the good that would come from a ceremony.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1546)
