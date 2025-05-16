Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,534)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,534 this Friday afternoon, I predict and explain why Jon Gruden will return as an NFL head coach come 2026 after his career revival has been “soft launched” the last several years.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1534)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9246686206
